Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Rail Finance Holdings Limited's (ERFL Holdings) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the senior secured rating of the bonds issued by Eversholt Funding Plc (EFP), guaranteed by ERFL Holdings (together known as Eversholt Rail Group or ERG) at 'A-'.

ERFL Holdings' IDR is primarily supported by its strong business profile. This stems from its position as one of the three major passenger rolling stock companies (ROSCOs) in the UK, benefiting from long-term contract-based cash flow visibility. The higher 'A-' rating of EFP's secured notes recognises the benefits of the security and covenant package of its financing.

ERG benefits from a solid fundamental demand trend, significant barriers to entry, high contract retention and fleet utilisation rates, sound counterparty-credit quality - albeit with some counterparty concentration - and indirect regulatory support. The company's focus on electric trains is also beneficial due to the ongoing electrification of the UK rail network.

Fitch notes that ERG's trading has been positive over the past year supported by lease extension for some of its key fleets and despite delayed acceptance of the new class 380 fleet.

The key credit constraint for ERG stems from its high leverage (average adjusted net debt to EBITDA is expected at around 5.8x for five years until 2015) together with related interest rate and refinancing risks, as well as the company's high shareholder remuneration policy.

However, ERG is expected to de-lever in line with the decreasing net present value of the future rental income (in the absence of an acquisition of new rolling stock) and the company has an interest rate hedging programme in place (at least 80% of debt is to be effectively fixed rate, expected level of hedging is close to 100%).

The agency notes that the issuance of EFP's amortising bond in February 2011 has been positive for its debt maturity profile. One of EFP's bank facilities was repaid as a result, with the remaining long-term facility renegotiated at a lower interest rate.

However, the initial facility cash sweep mechanism, ensuring gradual debt reduction, was changed and now does not kick in until December 2013, thus lowering the expected gross debt reduction during 2011-2015 by over GBP130m.

As a result, Fitch estimates that net adjusted debt to the agency-stressed net present value (NPV) of expected capital rentals will average close to 85% over the next five years. The agency previously identified this level (for NPV discounted at 9.5% to approximate the company's WACC) as still commensurate with the current ratings. Fitch nevertheless considers the leverage headroom as exhausted (although Fitch estimates ERG's WACC at around 8.6% following the refinancing). The agency also notes that ERG comfortably meets a covenant test based on management-expected capital rentals discounted at its average cost of debt.

Adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 6.0x, FFO/adjusted net debt above 10%, and post-maintenance interest cover (PMICR) of above 2.0x are considered comfortable for the rating level, given ERG's strong business profile.

As of 30 June 2011, liquidity was supported by the cash balance (excluding maintenance reserve) of GBP103m, a GBP175m capex facility (of which GBP56m was undrawn), and a GBP25m working capital facility (fully undrawn). There are no debt maturities until 2016.