Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Rail Finance Holdings Limited's (ERFL Holdings)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed the senior secured rating of the bonds issued by Eversholt Funding Plc (EFP),
guaranteed by ERFL Holdings (together known as Eversholt Rail Group or ERG) at 'A-'.
ERFL Holdings' IDR is primarily supported by its strong business profile. This
stems from its position as one of the three major passenger rolling stock
companies (ROSCOs) in the UK, benefiting from long-term contract-based cash flow
visibility. The higher 'A-' rating of EFP's secured notes recognises the
benefits of the security and covenant package of its financing.
ERG benefits from a solid fundamental demand trend, significant barriers to
entry, high contract retention and fleet utilisation rates, sound
counterparty-credit quality - albeit with some counterparty concentration - and
indirect regulatory support. The company's focus on electric trains is also
beneficial due to the ongoing electrification of the UK rail network.
Fitch notes that ERG's trading has been positive over the past year supported by
lease extension for some of its key fleets and despite delayed acceptance of the
new class 380 fleet.
The key credit constraint for ERG stems from its high leverage (average adjusted
net debt to EBITDA is expected at around 5.8x for five years until 2015)
together with related interest rate and refinancing risks, as well as the
company's high shareholder remuneration policy.
However, ERG is expected to de-lever in line with the decreasing net present
value of the future rental income (in the absence of an acquisition of new
rolling stock) and the company has an interest rate hedging programme in place
(at least 80% of debt is to be effectively fixed rate, expected level of hedging
is close to 100%).
The agency notes that the issuance of EFP's amortising bond in February 2011 has
been positive for its debt maturity profile. One of EFP's bank facilities was
repaid as a result, with the remaining long-term facility renegotiated at a
lower interest rate.
However, the initial facility cash sweep mechanism, ensuring gradual debt
reduction, was changed and now does not kick in until December 2013, thus
lowering the expected gross debt reduction during 2011-2015 by over GBP130m.
As a result, Fitch estimates that net adjusted debt to the agency-stressed net
present value (NPV) of expected capital rentals will average close to 85% over
the next five years. The agency previously identified this level (for NPV
discounted at 9.5% to approximate the company's WACC) as still commensurate with
the current ratings. Fitch nevertheless considers the leverage headroom as
exhausted (although Fitch estimates ERG's WACC at around 8.6% following the
refinancing). The agency also notes that ERG comfortably meets a covenant test
based on management-expected capital rentals discounted at its average cost of
debt.
Adjusted net debt to EBITDA below 6.0x, FFO/adjusted net debt above 10%, and
post-maintenance interest cover (PMICR) of above 2.0x are considered comfortable
for the rating level, given ERG's strong business profile.
As of 30 June 2011, liquidity was supported by the cash balance (excluding
maintenance reserve) of GBP103m, a GBP175m capex facility (of which GBP56m was
undrawn), and a GBP25m working capital facility (fully undrawn). There are no
debt maturities until 2016.