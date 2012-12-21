(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A's (AM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and its Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. AM's USD650m Subordinate Perpetual Capital Securities have also been downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'.

The downgrade reflects the more challenging than previously expected outlook for Western European steel markets in 2013, which in turn implies a slower pace of improvement in the group's credit metrics over the next two to three years. Fitch does not now expect AM to achieve the agency's previous targets of funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage below 3.0x and EBIT margin above 5% by the end of 2014. For 2013, Fitch now expects an EBIT margin of around 2.5% with FFO gross leverage of between 3.5-4.0x.

Fitch believes that AM will continue to pursue a variety of non-operational measures including asset sales to reduce absolute debt levels. Whilst this process carries execution risks, Fitch considers that AM has a good track record in delivering on promises in this regard. These measures will continue to offset the weakness in steel markets and underpin the Stable Outlook.

KEY DRIVERS

-Western European Steel Market

Fitch expects market conditions to remain challenging for western European steel producers in 2013. From a demand perspective, construction is expected to be weakest with a 5%-10% volume fall whilst no improvement in automotive markets is expected until late 2013. Steel prices are unlikely to increase materially in the coming 12 months, translating into ongoing weak profitability and free cash flow generation for producers.

-Significant Scale and Diversification

The ratings reflect AM's position as the world's largest steel producer. AM is also the world's most diversified steel producer in terms of product mix and geography, and it benefits from a good level of vertical integration into iron ore.

-Mid-Point Cost Position

AM has an average cost position (higher second quartile) overall, varying across the key regions in which it operates. The cost positions of individual plants vary significantly, with those in Europe generally operating at higher costs, while those in the Americas, Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States have the lowest costs. The company has embarked on a cost-saving initiative that will see utilisation rates increased at the lower-cost plants, supporting an improvement in longer-term profitability.

-Increasing Mining Output

AM is expected to continue to expand its mining operations, notably through investments in iron ore in Liberia, Canada and Brazil. Fitch expects the mining division to become a larger contributor to group EBITDA, contributing over 35% by 2014. Higher mining margins compared to those generated by the steel operations will have a positive effect on group profitability.

RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

-FFO gross leverage below 2.25x

-Recovery in EBIT margins to above 6%

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

-FFO gross leverage sustained above 3.0x

-Persistently negative free cash flow