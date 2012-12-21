(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Summary analysis -- Nitrogenmuvek Zrt. ---------------------------- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hungary
Primary SIC: Chemical
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Jan-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of
Nitrogenmuvek Zrt.'s business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk
profile as "significant," as our criteria define the terms.
Nitrogenmuvek is a small nitrogen-based fertilizer producer with annual
capacity of almost 1 million tons and a large share of its domestic market
(more than 60%). The company's profits are cyclical and it is exposed to a
single plant and potential Hungarian country risk. Nitrogenmuvek significantly
strengthened its balance sheet in 2011 and the first nine months of 2012,
resulting in a growing net cash position.