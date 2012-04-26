(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Greentown's liquidity will likely remain weak, given a poor outlook for its property sales and large debt maturities.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property developer to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and the issue rating on the company's notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.

-- We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-' and on the notes to 'cnCCC' from 'cnCCC+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company faces heightened risks for refinancing and debt repayments.

Rating Action

On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-' and that on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnCCC' from 'cnCCC+'.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings because we believe Greentown faces heightened liquidity risks in the next 12 months. The company's recent asset sales may have provided some funds to meet obligations, but we expect the refinancing risks to increase for its outstanding debt and other financial obligations. Our view is based on Greentown's likely weak property sales, its large commitments for construction, and likely tight bank credit. We view the business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."