(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
Overview
-- Greentown's liquidity will likely remain weak, given a poor outlook for its
property sales and large debt maturities.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based property
developer to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and the issue rating on the company's notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
-- We are also lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown to 'cnCCC+' from
'cnB-' and on the notes to 'cnCCC' from 'cnCCC+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company faces heightened risks for
refinancing and debt repayments.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit
rating on China-based property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The
outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding
senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered the Greater China credit scale
rating on Greentown to 'cnCCC+' from 'cnB-' and that on the company's outstanding senior
unsecured notes to 'cnCCC' from 'cnCCC+'.
Rationale
We lowered the ratings because we believe Greentown faces heightened liquidity risks in the
next 12 months. The company's recent asset sales may have provided some funds to meet
obligations, but we expect the refinancing risks to increase for its outstanding debt and other
financial obligations. Our view is based on Greentown's likely weak property sales, its large
commitments for construction, and likely tight bank credit. We view the business risk profile as
"weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."