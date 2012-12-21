Dec 21 -

Summary analysis -- Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC ------------ 21-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' long-term 'BBB' rating on the GBP446.1 million fixed-rate bonds (including GBP50.0 million in variation bonds), which are due in 2042 and issued by Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo), reflects a composite of credit factors outlined below. The long-term 'BBB' debt ratings on the liquidity facility, change-in-law facility (CiLF), and swap facility provided by The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1) also reflect the project's underlying credit quality.

The bonds and facilities have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by FGIC U.K. Ltd. (FGIC; not rated). We understand that FGIC retains its role as the controlling creditor for the project until FGIC is either replaced by another guarantor or a financial guarantor event of default occurs, for example, as a result of becoming insolvent.

Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline--if rated--and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term debt ratings on the bonds and facilities reflect the SPUR.

The long-term 'BBB' ratings on the senior secured debt and facilities take into account the following project risks:

-- The project is highly leveraged at 93% and we assess the structure as aggressive. Given that the project's concession ends soon after the full debt repayment, ProjectCo will build up a cash reserve by the start of the last year of the concession, assuming sufficient cash is available.

-- Unlike most rated PFI projects to date, this project uses a liquidity facility and CiLF instead of cash reserve accounts. The facilities rank pari passu with the senior debt. If drawn, the interest margin on these facilities would increase given that FGIC is no longer rated. However, this additional interest payable would have a negligible effect on the project's financial strength.

The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 35 years of capital-replacement costs.

The project is also exposed to Canadian-based construction group Brookfield Construction Ltd. (Brookfield; not rated; formerly known as Multiplex Construction Ltd.) and a number of its U.K.-based subsidiaries as a hard FM services provider. Brookfield's previous experience in this type of services to the health sector was on a much smaller scale with shorter contracts.

The following strengths mitigate these risks at the 'BBB' rating level:

-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure.

-- The project rationale is strong and supported by the likelihood of high long-term demand for healthcare services in the local area.

-- Construction was officially completed as of Sept. 2, 2011, ahead of schedule and within budget. Operations to date have been smooth, with minor deductions for service underperformance fully passed through to the respective counterparties. Furthermore, the project's counterparties maintain a co-operative relationship

-- Average and minimum debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) for the transaction under Standard & Poor's revised base-case scenario are 1.28x and 1.16x (1.22x and 1.13x, excluding interest income according to Standard & Poor's definition of DSCR), respectively. We consider the ratios commensurate with a 'BBB-' (low investment-grade) rating.

Liquidity

Unlike most rated PFI projects to date, this project uses a liquidity facility and a CiLF instead of cash reserve accounts, which is a weakness compared with peers. The facilities rank pari passu with the senior debt. If drawn, the interest margin on these facilities would increase, given that FGIC is no longer rated. Positively, this additional interest payable would have a negligible effect on the project's financial strength.

The project also has a three-year, forward-looking lifecycle reserve and a 12-year guarantee from the construction contractor for latent defects, which partially mitigates capital-replacement risk. Sensitivity testing indicates that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in lifecycle costs before encountering financial distress.

The senior debt facilities benefit from a strong security package, covenants, and contractual features for compensation on termination that are standard in U.K. PFI transactions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will continue to deliver stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised base case financial forecast.

We could take a negative rating action if operating or financial performance materially deteriorated. For example, this could be the result of weaker service delivery by the FM contractors leading to deductions or a weakening relationship with the hospital or a replacement of the hard FM contractor reducing the average DSCR below projected levels. We could also take a negative rating action should the swap guarantor, FGIC UK Ltd., become insolvent as, under limited circumstances, the swap provider, the Royal Bank of Scotland N.V has a right to terminate the swap.

Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if the project continues to deliver strong operational performance combined with a higher than currently forecast minimum average DSCR.

