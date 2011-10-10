(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ventrelt Holdings Ltd's (Ventrelt or the group) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the RVK-Finance LLC's RUB-denominated bonds senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

Ventrelt's rating reflects the existing regulatory framework in the Russian Federation, the group's strong market position, its moderate leverage and its existing funding structure. The group operates under the name Rosvodokanal and is the leading private operator in the Russian and Ukrainian water and wastewater utility market.

To date, water and sewage tariffs in Russian cities have been negotiated annually between the water utility company and the city administration. Tariffs take into consideration operating expenditure budgets and envisaged capital expenditure programmes, essentially representing a cost-plus mechanism. The ageing infrastructure in the Russian Federation needs upgrading, for which some municipalities are increasingly relying on private companies and their operating expertise, as well as investment commitments. The changes in concession legislation introduced in 2010 provide for, among other things, long-term utility tariffs that when fully implemented, will increase earnings visibility in the sector and improve the legal status and protection of concessionaires. Until then, Fitch's assessment of the sector's business risk will be based on the existing regulatory framework.

In FY10, Ventrelt reported revenues of RUB13bn, an 8% increase yoy owing to higher water and wastewater tariffs and slightly declining volumes. The group's net debt/EBITDA for FY10 was around 1.6x, up from 1.4x in FY09. To better capture operational performance, Fitch calculates net debt/connection fee adjusted EBITDA of 3.4x in 2010 (deducting connection fees - the capital element included in EBITDA), up from 2.4x in 2009. This ratio is not expected to exceed 4x in the medium term. Interest cover has improved in 2010 to 6.2x from 3.4x in 2009, reflecting the effect of lower interest costs. Fitch expects that interest cover will strengthen in the short to medium term.

Fitch's forecasts assume that macroeconomic conditions in Russia do not allow for large tariff increases in the near future. Therefore, Ventrelt's capital expenditures should be contained at levels commensurate with its available cash flow, and, to a limited extent, long-term bank borrowings.

In 2010, Ventrelt notably improved its debt profile after issuing RUB3bn domestic bonds maturing in 2015, with a put option in 2013. At end-2010, the group had RUB4.4bn or 83% of long-term borrowings, which included a 13-year RUB1.5bn term loan from EBRD signed in 2008. At end-2010, its short-term borrowings of RUB885m compared well with RUB1.3bn of cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Fitch considers refinancing risk to be acceptable due to the group's moderate gearing, the long-term contractual arrangements with municipalities to provide essential infrastructure services and the implicit support from a number of banks, including OJSC Alfa-Bank ('BB+'/Stable), an entity under the common control with the group, and Russian state-controlled banks that can be expected to participate in municipality-related financings.

The rating actions are as follows:

Ventrelt Holdings Ltd.

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable

RVK-Finance LLC (wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Ventrelt Holdings)

Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB-'

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'

The RUB-denominated bond issued by RVK-Finance LLC benefits from sureties provided on a joint and several basis by RVK-Invest LLC, Krasnodar Vodokanal LLC, Tyumen Vodokanal LLC and Kaluzhsky oblastnoy vodokanal LLC, which are all wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of the group.