(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Orbis SA's (Orbis) National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)'.The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Orbis' position as Poland's largest branded hotel business and the business' operating and financial performance, having managed to improve operating margins, cash flow generation and leverage as a result of its cost cutting and cash preservation through times of weakened conditions in the Polish hospitality sector.

The Group's operating indicators for H111 indicate that the sector is recovering. After experiencing a fall compared to the same period in 2009 and 2010, revenue per available room (RevPAR) recovered in H111 and Fitch expects factors such as Poland's presidency of the EU council and the preparations for the Euro 2012 football tournament to sustain this trend through 2012.

The Stable Outlook reflects Orbis's relatively prudent financial profile with total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR improving to 1.3x at FYE10 from a peak level of almost 2x at YE08 and further improvement to 0.3x at FYE11 is expected.

Orbis is expected to increase capital expenditures to fund hotel construction, refurbishing and modernisation as well as IT and reservation system implementation, yet its financial profile should not be materially affected as this investment is likely to be funded from the proceeds of asset disposals. The Group's strategy is to expand its economy hotel portfolio, with an additional 600 rooms in the economy segment planned by 2012 against a combined 161 rooms for the upper and mid-scale segments. The ultimate target is to increase economy hotel share to 55% of the total portfolio.

An inflow in excess of PLN200m is expected for FY11. Cash at end June 2011 amounted to PLN183m and short-term financial liabilities to PLN238m. Orbis has raised a new medium-term revolving credit facility in July 2011of PLN100m, which is fully available at end September 2011.

The agency expects Orbis' "asset light" business strategy including franchise and management contracts and related sale and leaseback transactions will not be finalised in the medium term, due to the complexity of the deal. The agency also notes that this change is not without an execution risk yet draws comfort from Orbis' parent Accor SA's ('BBB-'/Stable) experience with this strategy in the past.

Orbis is Poland's largest hotel company with operations spanning upscale, mid-scale and economy segments.