Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has revised UEM India Private Limited's (UEM) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects UEM's strong revenue growth of almost 200% yoy to INR2,500m in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), with EBITDA increasing by over 100% yoy to INR165m leading to net leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) declining to 1.73x from 3.80x.

Fitch notes that the company's founders have diluted 51% of their stake in UEM in favour of India Value Fund (IVFA, an India-based venture capital fund), which infused around INR900m in FY11 by way of additional equity and compulsorily convertible debentures. As a result, cash-rich debt-free UEM Inc USA (earlier a group company) is now a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of UEM. At a consolidated level, net debt was just INR0.02m.

The ratings continue to factor in the three-decade-long experience and successful track record of UEM's founders in providing turnkey waste and water-treatment solutions to government municipalities and large industries. Further, increasing demand for waste and water treatment equipment coupled with the company's participation in tenders amounting to about INR10bn also indicate strong growth prospects.

The ratings, however, remain constrained by the turnkey nature of the services rendered by UEM and order cyclicality due to the tender-driven nature of its business. The ratings also remain constrained by the company's strained liquidity position and working capital intensive business with high debtor days (FY11: 205 days; FY10: 215 days). UEM's order book declined to INR7.57bn (3x FY11 revenue) in FY11 from INR9.2bn (10x FY10 revenue) in FY10 due to stiff competition from smaller unorganised companies. Also, INR666m has been kept as margin money/security.

Fitch notes that the company's EBITDA margins continued to deteriorate in FY11 to 6.61% (FY10: 8.99%; FY09: 17.4%) due to one-time expenses and without these the EBITDA margin would have been around 9.5%. However, due to stiff competition UEM expects its EBITDA margins to be around 8% in the near term.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in UEM's liquidity, along with a strengthening of its order book and an increase in its margins leading to a decline in its standalone net leverage to below 0.5x with the net leverage at the consolidated level also continuing to remain below this level.

UEM is a water and waste solutions provider that undertakes design, engineering, supply, erecting and commissioning of sewerage and water treatment plants on turnkey services, besides undertaking operations and maintenance contracts for government municipalities and large industries. As of FYE11, the company had a profit after tax of INR45m.

UEM's bank facilities have also been affirmed as follows:

- INR400m fund-based working capital facilities (enhanced from INR200m): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR3,550m non-fund based working capital facilities (enhanced from INR1,250m): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'