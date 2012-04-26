(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Samchully Co. Ltd. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it Jan. 9, 2012. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.

Our downgrade of Samchully reflects our expectations that the company's financial risk profile will deteriorate over the next three years as a result of significant debt-funded investment in an 800 megawatt (MW) liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant. We expect Samchully's debt to increase sharply in 2013, weakening key measures of its credit quality. Under Standard & Poor's base case scenario, we project that the company's funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will decline to about 12% in 2013, from our projection of about 25% for 2012. We also expect total debt to total capital to rise to close to 40% in 2013, from our projection of below 25% in 2012. These projections involve assumptions that Samchully will complete the power plant's construction within the budgeted costs and time frame. Another assumption is that Samchully will maintain an EBITDA margin of between 3% and 4% in its core businesses distributing gas to the Gyeonggi and Incheon areas.

In our view, Samchully's expansion into the power generation business exposes the company to more volatile operations and the challenges of executing a large construction project. That said, the company is expanding into an independent power producer (IPP) business with a regulatory framework that enables it to pass its variable costs to sole buyer Korea Electric Power Corp. (A/Stable/A-1). The business also earns higher margins than its core business.

We assess that Samchully's liquidity will be adequate over the next year because we expect sources of liquidity to exceed 1.4x uses in the same period. We expect the company's large amount of cash and short-term investments, totaling Korean won (KRW) 367 billion at the end of 2011, to cover its higher capital expenditures.

The negative outlook reflects the company's increasingly aggressive investment strategy in noncore sectors and its exposure to construction and execution risk related to the power plant. Our projections show measures of the company's credit quality over the next few years will remain in the low range for its current ratings, and we see a likelihood of the company further expanding its existing Community Energy Services businesses to increase benefits of the addition of power generation to its business mix.

We may lower the ratings again if Samchully's financial risk profile deteriorates further--for example, if FFO to debt approaches 10%. This scenario could occur if Samchully's capital expenditures in 2013 rise more than 10% above our base case of around KRW600 billion.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company makes steady progress on its power plant project while maintaining its current cash flow adequacy and keeping debt in check.