(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd. ----------------------- 21-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 296463
Mult. CUSIP6: 296464
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
13-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
ZAR8 bil zero cpn bnds due 08/18/2027 BBB 17-Oct-2012
ZAR7.5 bil zero cpn bnds due 12/31/2032 BBB 17-Oct-2012
ZAR2 bil zero cpn due 12/31/2018 BBB 17-Oct-2012
EUR500 mil 4.00% nts due 03/07/2013 BBB 17-Oct-2012
US$1.75 bil 5.75% nts due 01/26/2021 BBB 17-Oct-2012
Rationale
The 'BBB' rating on South African power utility ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.
(ESKOM) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an
"extremely high" likelihood that the
"here
&sid=843573&sind=A&" (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency
A-/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
ESKOM in the event of financial distress. We assess the stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) of ESKOM as 'b'.