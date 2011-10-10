(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Instituto de Credito Oficial's (ICO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' and affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed ICO's Support Rating at '1' and revised its Support Rating Floor to 'AA-' from 'AA+'. ICO's long-term programme ratings and its long-term senior debt issues have been downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA+' as well as its market linked securities to 'AA-emr' from 'AA+emr'. The Short-term programme ratings and its commercial paper issues are affirmed at 'F1+'.

The rating action follows the downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain's rating to 'AA-'/Negative from 'AA+'/Negative (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'AA-'; Outlook Negative", published on 7 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

ICO's ratings are entirely based on the explicit, irrevocable, unconditional and direct state guarantee provided by Spain through Royal Decree Act 12/1995 (sixth additional provision) and extended by Royal Decree 706/1999 of 30 April 1999. Fitch believes that ICO will be supported, if needed.

ICO is a credit institution with the status of a 100% corporate state-owned entity, reporting to Spain's Ministry of Economy. It is a state financial agency (government-directed lending) and provides medium and long-term finance to enhance the development of certain regions and economic sectors, in line with the government's economic and social policy. ICO is subject to Spanish commercial and banking law.