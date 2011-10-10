(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine Mortgage Loan
Finance No. 1 Plc's notes' and revised the Outlook
for the class B as follows:
USD11.8m class A (ISIN: XS0285818075), due December 2031:
affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Positive
USD36.9m class B (ISIN: XS0285819123), due December 2031:
affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
The rating actions reflect the effect of the anticipated
loan repurchase by PJSC CB PRIVATBANK (PrivatBank ) on
the repayment of the class A and B notes as well as on the
available levels of credit enhancement (CE). Moreover, the class
B notes' Outlook reflects the positive Outlook on Ukraine's
sovereign rating ('B'/ Positive).
The transaction funds a USD denominated portfolio of
mortgage loans originated by PrivatBank in February 2007 and the
class A notes have currently amortised to 9% of their original
balance. The notes are amortising on a sequential basis and the
the class A and B notes' CE levels have reached 94.1% and 30.1%
respectively. In light of the anticipated loan repurchase, Fitch
expects the class A notes be fully redeemed by the next interest
payment date and class B notes to start amortising. While class
B will benefit from a higher CE level of approximately 40%, its
rating is capped at the Country Ceiling of Ukraine ('B'). Unlike
class A which benefits from structural features to mitigate the
Transfer & Convertibility Risk, there are no such mitigants in
place for the class B notes.
The gross excess spread amounts to 0.9% and is used to
provision for defaults in the collateral portfolio as well as to
pay interest on the unrated class C notes. The remaining net
excess spread is currently 0.57%. Defaulted loans are defined as
loans in arrears by 90 days and the cumulative defaults are at
3.5% which is below Fitch's modelled loss expectations of 6.4%
(base case). Loans in arrears by 0 to 90 days are at 3.3%.
The mortgage portfolio was originated and is serviced by
PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest privately owned bank, which was
affirmed at 'B'/Stable in August 2011 (see 'Fitch Affirms
PRIVATBANK at 'B'/Stable' dated 03 August 2010 at
www.fitchratings.com). The ratings reflect the high levels of
credit risk, high borrower concentrations and potentially
sizeable related-party business and reduced profitability. The
ratings also reflect the bank's broad domestic franchise,
stabilising trends in reported asset quality metrics and
moderate refinancing risks.