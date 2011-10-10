(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine Mortgage Loan Finance No. 1 Plc's notes' and revised the Outlook for the class B as follows:

USD11.8m class A (ISIN: XS0285818075), due December 2031: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Positive

USD36.9m class B (ISIN: XS0285819123), due December 2031: affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

The rating actions reflect the effect of the anticipated loan repurchase by PJSC CB PRIVATBANK (PrivatBank ) on the repayment of the class A and B notes as well as on the available levels of credit enhancement (CE). Moreover, the class B notes' Outlook reflects the positive Outlook on Ukraine's sovereign rating ('B'/ Positive).

The transaction funds a USD denominated portfolio of mortgage loans originated by PrivatBank in February 2007 and the class A notes have currently amortised to 9% of their original balance. The notes are amortising on a sequential basis and the the class A and B notes' CE levels have reached 94.1% and 30.1% respectively. In light of the anticipated loan repurchase, Fitch expects the class A notes be fully redeemed by the next interest payment date and class B notes to start amortising. While class B will benefit from a higher CE level of approximately 40%, its rating is capped at the Country Ceiling of Ukraine ('B'). Unlike class A which benefits from structural features to mitigate the Transfer & Convertibility Risk, there are no such mitigants in place for the class B notes.

The gross excess spread amounts to 0.9% and is used to provision for defaults in the collateral portfolio as well as to pay interest on the unrated class C notes. The remaining net excess spread is currently 0.57%. Defaulted loans are defined as loans in arrears by 90 days and the cumulative defaults are at 3.5% which is below Fitch's modelled loss expectations of 6.4% (base case). Loans in arrears by 0 to 90 days are at 3.3%.

The mortgage portfolio was originated and is serviced by PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest privately owned bank, which was affirmed at 'B'/Stable in August 2011 (see 'Fitch Affirms PRIVATBANK at 'B'/Stable' dated 03 August 2010 at www.fitchratings.com). The ratings reflect the high levels of credit risk, high borrower concentrations and potentially sizeable related-party business and reduced profitability. The ratings also reflect the bank's broad domestic franchise, stabilising trends in reported asset quality metrics and moderate refinancing risks.