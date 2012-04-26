(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
Summary analysis -- Frasers Commercial Trust ---------------------- 26-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Aug-2008 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on Singapore-based Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) reflects the REIT's small
asset base of 11 buildings, valued at about Singapore dollar (S$) 2.0 billion as of March 31,
2012. Three assets--Central Park in Australia, and China Square Central and Alexandra
Techno-Park in Singapore--contribute a large share of the REIT's cash flows. About 54% of the
group's net property income is from assets in Singapore, 40% from Australia, and 6% from Japan.
The
rating also factors in FCOT's moderately leveraged capital structure. We estimate FCOT's gearing
(ratio of debt to total assets) to be 52.3% as of March 31, 2012. We treat the REIT's
convertible perpetual preference units (CPPUs) as hybrid capital with minimal equity content.
FCOT has considered the CPPUs as equity and reported gearing of 36.1%.
FCOT's increasingly diversified tenant base adds to stability in cash flows and tempers the
above weaknesses. The REIT has taken over direct management of its China Square Central property
after the master lease agreement expired on March 29, 2012. The move has reduced FCOT's tenant
concentration risk and we anticipate a 3%-5% increase in net property income in 2012. Occupancy
rate of FCOT's portfolio improved to 96.1% as of March 31, 2012, from 91.8% as of Dec. 31, 2010.
As of March 31, 2012, leases that contribute 17% of the gross rental income of the portfolio are
due for renewal in 2012.
We assess FCOT's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as
"significant". The rating also benefits from the satisfactory credit profile of FCOT's sponsor,
Frasers Centrepoint Ltd. (FCL), and the support FCL offers to FCOT. We believe that FCL views
FCOT as a strategic vehicle for its commercial property development and management business. In
completing the financing plans to acquire 50% interest in Caroline Chisholm Centre in March
2012, FCL committed to maintaining, directly or indirectly, an interest of at least 20% in FCOT
throughout the term of the facility. In our view, FCL's commitment has improved FCOT's financial
risk profile to a level that is commensurate with the rating
Liquidity
FCOT's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. As of March 31, 2012, the trust
has unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of S$100 million. We estimate that FCOT's liquidity
sources will exceed uses by about 1.2x in 2012 based on the following major assumptions:
-- We expect FCOT to generate cash from operations of about S$45 million-S$50 million in
2012.
-- We expect the uses of funds for 2012 to include: S$2 million to fund working capital and
capital expenditure, and about S$45 million-S$50 million for distribution to shareholders.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that FCL will continue to support FCOT in
the unlikely event of financial distress. We also anticipate that FCOT will refinance debts due
in 2012 because of the REIT's satisfactory banking relationships.
We may raise the rating if FCOT improves its financial performance, such that the EBITDA
interest coverage (including fixed distributions on CPPUs) exceeds 2x on a sustainable basis. We
could also upgrade the REIT if it lowers its gearing through asset sales.
Conversely, we could lower the rating if FCOT engages in overly aggressive debt-funded
acquisitions that weaken its financial performance, such that its EBITDA interest coverage falls
below 1x on a sustainable basis. We could also downgrade FCOT if its overall portfolio quality
deteriorates.