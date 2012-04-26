(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Frasers Commercial Trust ---------------------- 26-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Aug-2008 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Singapore-based Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT) reflects the REIT's small asset base of 11 buildings, valued at about Singapore dollar (S$) 2.0 billion as of March 31, 2012. Three assets--Central Park in Australia, and China Square Central and Alexandra Techno-Park in Singapore--contribute a large share of the REIT's cash flows. About 54% of the group's net property income is from assets in Singapore, 40% from Australia, and 6% from Japan. The rating also factors in FCOT's moderately leveraged capital structure. We estimate FCOT's gearing (ratio of debt to total assets) to be 52.3% as of March 31, 2012. We treat the REIT's convertible perpetual preference units (CPPUs) as hybrid capital with minimal equity content. FCOT has considered the CPPUs as equity and reported gearing of 36.1%.

FCOT's increasingly diversified tenant base adds to stability in cash flows and tempers the above weaknesses. The REIT has taken over direct management of its China Square Central property after the master lease agreement expired on March 29, 2012. The move has reduced FCOT's tenant concentration risk and we anticipate a 3%-5% increase in net property income in 2012. Occupancy rate of FCOT's portfolio improved to 96.1% as of March 31, 2012, from 91.8% as of Dec. 31, 2010. As of March 31, 2012, leases that contribute 17% of the gross rental income of the portfolio are due for renewal in 2012.

We assess FCOT's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant". The rating also benefits from the satisfactory credit profile of FCOT's sponsor, Frasers Centrepoint Ltd. (FCL), and the support FCL offers to FCOT. We believe that FCL views FCOT as a strategic vehicle for its commercial property development and management business. In completing the financing plans to acquire 50% interest in Caroline Chisholm Centre in March 2012, FCL committed to maintaining, directly or indirectly, an interest of at least 20% in FCOT throughout the term of the facility. In our view, FCL's commitment has improved FCOT's financial risk profile to a level that is commensurate with the rating

Liquidity

FCOT's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. As of March 31, 2012, the trust has unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of S$100 million. We estimate that FCOT's liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.2x in 2012 based on the following major assumptions:

-- We expect FCOT to generate cash from operations of about S$45 million-S$50 million in 2012.

-- We expect the uses of funds for 2012 to include: S$2 million to fund working capital and capital expenditure, and about S$45 million-S$50 million for distribution to shareholders.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that FCL will continue to support FCOT in the unlikely event of financial distress. We also anticipate that FCOT will refinance debts due in 2012 because of the REIT's satisfactory banking relationships.

We may raise the rating if FCOT improves its financial performance, such that the EBITDA interest coverage (including fixed distributions on CPPUs) exceeds 2x on a sustainable basis. We could also upgrade the REIT if it lowers its gearing through asset sales.

Conversely, we could lower the rating if FCOT engages in overly aggressive debt-funded acquisitions that weaken its financial performance, such that its EBITDA interest coverage falls below 1x on a sustainable basis. We could also downgrade FCOT if its overall portfolio quality deteriorates.