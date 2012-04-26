A negative rating action could occur if deleveraging is slower than expected due to an
increase in the acquisition price for Rhoen-Klinikum or due to further debt-funded acquisitions
or changes in the mid-term leverage target.
The acquisition would make FSE the number one private hospital provider in Germany and would
complement its geographical profile. The acquisition would also enable Fresenius to realise cost
synergies from the optimisation of the merged hospital network and cost optimisation of the
Rhoen-Klinikum hospitals. Fresenius has a good track record in integrating past acquisitions.
FSE's net debt/EBITDA was 2.8x at end-2011 (2010: 2.6x), while EBITDAR net fixed charge
cover was 3.8x (2010: 3.5x), leaving some headroom for the 'BB+' rating before the
Rhoen-Klinikum announcement.
The ratings are supported by FMC's number one global position in the non-cyclical and
steadily growing dialysis products and services industry, where cash flows are relatively
predictable. Due to its vertical integration, FMC benefits from cost advantages over its peers,
and can build on its reputation for providing technologically advanced products and high-quality
services. The ratings are also supported by Fresenius Kabi's solid market positioning and
profitability as the European leader in infusion and clinical nutrition therapy and its number
two market positioning in the US generic IV drugs market.
Negative rating factors for the ratings include the over-reliance on dialysis (accounting
for 57% of FSE's 2011 consolidated EBITDA, albeit down from 71% in 2005), as well as the
resulting significant reliance on the reimbursement policies of governments and private insurers
and the possibility of technological advances, leading to lower demand for dialysis.
On a standalone basis, FMC is slightly larger and more cash generative than the rest of the
group (2011 EBITDA margin of 21% compared to FSE's deconsolidated 19%). FSE and FMC have stated
the same net debt/EBITDA mid-term targets of 2.5x-3.0x.
The rating actions are:
FSE:
Short-term IDR: 'B' affirmed
Long-term IDR: 'BB+' affirmed
Senior unsecured debt of 'BB+' affirmed
Senior secured debt of 'BBB' affirmed
Fresenius Finance B.V.:
Guaranteed senior notes of 'BB+' affirmed
Fresenius US Finance II. Inc.:
Senior unsecured notes of 'BB+' affirmed
FMC:
Short-term IDR: 'B' affirmed
Long-term IDR: 'BB+' affirmed
Senior unsecured debt of 'BB+' affirmed
Senior secured debt of 'BBB' affirmed