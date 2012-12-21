Dec 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today the implementation of ring-fencing rules may in the future affect how it views the credit quality of U.K. banks. However, we do not expect an immediate rating impact.

In an article published today, "The Potential Impact Of Regulatory Ring-Fencing Rules On U.K. Banks", we address some of the questions investors may have about our views on the U.K.'s proposed ring-fencing rules for financial institutions and the future impact these may have on our ratings on U.K. banks.

Many of the details of ring-fencing legislation remain to be decided, including the precise definition of ring-fenced activities and other factors that will affect the legal, financial, and operating status of ring-fenced entities. That said, the principle of ring-fencing--the separation of 'core' banking services for individuals and SMEs from other banking activities--is clear.

From a ratings perspective, the potential implications include:

Ring-fenced entities will likely require greater analytical focus on a standalone basis, reflecting the degree of separation of a ring-fenced entity from its banking group.

Differences between the ratings of individual entities within a banking group may become more common.

Whether a ring-fenced entity will have a relatively higher or lower rating than non-ring fenced entities will depend on its own specific circumstances rather than simply the fact that it is ring-fenced. Ultimately, we would consider each ring-fenced entity on a case-by-case basis.

We consider the U.K. government to be "supportive" (as defined in our criteria) of its banking system at present and we expect it will remain so in the intermediate term.

Accordingly, our current ratings on U.K. banking groups that we consider to be of "high" systemic importance incorporate up to two notches for government support. Ratings on U.K. banking groups that we consider to be of "moderate" systemic importance incorporate up to one notch for government support.

Over the coming years, as ring-fencing and resolution legislation moves closer to finalization and implementation, we may differentiate more between ring-fenced and non-ring-fenced entities when assessing systemic importance. This would impact the notches of support we incorporate in our ratings. If we were to change our view of the government's stance to "uncertain" from "supportive" (although we currently believe this is unlikely), it would preclude any notches for government support in our ratings on U.K. banks.

It is also important to note that, in assessing the future profitability of U.K. banks, factors other than ring-fencing--including ongoing deleveraging, the economic environment and wider regulatory changes--are also relevant.