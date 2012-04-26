(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH's (BNP HL SFH)
EUR27.9bn (equivalent) outstanding Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH) at 'AAA'.
The OFH's rating is based on BNP Paribas' (BNP; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the main debtor of recourse, and an unchanged
Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 23.6%, the combination of which enables the
OFH to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. A
recovery uplift of one notch to 'AAA' remains achievable based on recoveries
given default, provided that, in a 'AAA' scenario, the cover pool would generate
100% recoveries on the OFH assumed to be in default.
All else being equal, the 'AAA' rating on the OFH could be maintained as long as
BNP is rated at least 'A-'.
The updated asset percentage (AP) supporting a 'AAA' rating for BNP HL SFH's
covered bonds is 83.2%, compared to 82.6% in June 2011. This is above the
committed 76.2% AP currently used in the asset cover test calculations and above
the current nominal AP of 74.9%. Compared to the agency's previous analysis, the
overall positive change in the AP supporting the rating reflects (i) updated
levels of expected credit losses in a 'AAA' scenario, incorporating some updated
assumptions for loans benefiting from a guarantee by Credit Logement (CL), (ii)
the use of updated prepayment assumptions, as published in Fitch's residential
mortgage default criteria for France, as well as (iii) the increased cost of OFH
funding.
As of 30 March 2012, BNP HL SFH's cover pool amounted to EUR37.3bn, of which
EUR33.25bn (89%) are originated by BNP and EUR4.05bn (11%) are from its Personal
Finance division (BNPPF). The weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio
(LTV) of the cover pool is 80.6% and the WA indexed LTV of 67.4%, as calculated
by Fitch. In a 'AAA' scenario, the agency has calculated a cumulative weighted
average frequency of foreclosure (WAFF) for the cover assets of 16.2% and a
weighted average recovery rate (WARR) of 49.4%. Compared to the previous
analysis, the WAFF has significantly improved due to the credit given to the
historical performance data received on loans guaranteed by CL. However, the
WARR has significantly worsened due to the lower 50% credit given to CL in a
'AAA' scenario as per Fitch's residential mortgage default criteria for France.
The scheduled WA residual life of BNP's cover assets is 8.8 years compared with
the OFH's WA residual life of 5.5 years. All residential loans are
euro-denominated whereas 6.7% of OFH are denominated in other currencies (USD,
CHF, SEK, NOK). Of the cover assets, 79.9% bear a fixed interest rate compared
to 77% of the OFH. Swaps are in place with BNP to hedge interest rate and
currency risks mismatches between the residential loans and the OFH.
The AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other factors, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to the outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it can not be
assumed that the current AP supporting the current rating will remain stable.