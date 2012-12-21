(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Summary analysis -- Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. -- 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Chile
Primary SIC: Chemicals &
allied products,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 83363T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Feb-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating Chile-based holding company Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera
S.A (Pampa) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as
"aggressive." Pampa's business risk profile mainly shows the lack of
diversification of its investment portfolio, which includes its equity stake
in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM; BBB/Stable/--), the company's
source of dividends. Also, despite Pampa's active trading of SQM's shares, we
consider its investment portfolio as less liquid than those of higher rated
companies. This is mainly because we believe that covenants on its bonds and
its reluctance to lose control of SQM limit Pampa's willingness to divest it,
if necessary. Also, because SQM's business is in commodities, its net income
is inherently volatile, and so are its dividend payments, given that net
income is the basis for calculating dividends. Partly offsetting these factors
is SQM's relatively good credit quality. Volatile cash flows and relatively
high leverage, resulting in relatively weak coverage metrics, underpin Pampa's
aggressive financial risk profile.
Under conservative scenarios, we expect annual dividends from SQM to rise to
about $80 million in 2012 and 2013 from $68 million in 2011. We expect Pampa's
coverage and leverage metrics to remain relatively stable through 2014. In our
analysis, we incorporate both Pampa's and its parent Sociedad de Inversiones
Oro Blanco S.A.'s (Oro Blanco; not rated) debt. We expect net debt to
operating cash flow of more than 9x in the next two years and dividends from
SQM to cover approximately 3x Pampa's and Oro Blanco's interest charges.
We also expect the group to continue actively trading SQM and Pampa shares for
profits, which has provided extra cash flows in the past. Moreover, we view
the group's ability to reduce its investments in SQM and Pampa as a mitigating
factor to the relatively weak coverage ratios.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, Pampa had a direct 20.45% stake in SQM, while Potasios
de Chile S.A. (not rated), the entity created as a result of Pampa's spin-off,
had owned 6.84%. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2), the
world's largest potash producer, has a noncontrolling stake of 32% of SQM. On
August 2012, the company obtained consent from holders of its $250 million
senior secured notes due 2022 for amendments to remove certain covenants on
incurrence of additional debt and restricted payments, and revise other
provisions related to the minimum collateralization ratio, among others.
We will continue to monitor the company's financial policies and strategy. Our
analysis already incorporates Oro Blanco's debt, which could upstream cash
from Pampa, if needed, to pay its own maturities. Significant changes in Pampa
and Oro Blanco's combined leverage metrics, such as a loan-to-value ratio of
more than 25%, or in the dividend policies could pressure the ratings.
Liquidity
We assess Pampa's liquidity as "adequate." As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company
had a cash position of $2.6 million. We believe that annual dividends from SQM
would be about $80 million in 2012 and 2013, which will be sufficient to pay
annual interest of approximately $25 million, dividends at 30% of net income
in 2012 (i.e. about $35 million and $40 million in 2012 and 2013,
respectively), and annual operating costs of about $3 million.
We include Oro Blanco's debt maturities as part of Pampa's liquidity
assessment, as Oro Blanco could eventually upstream cash from Pampa, if
needed, to pay its own maturities. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Oro Blanco had debt
maturities of $100 million in 2014 and $140 million in 2015. We believe Pampa
will be able to cover its own and Oro Blanco's debt maturities--at least
through 2014--without refinancing. In addition, we incorporated the following
aspects in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile:
-- Its relatively good access to credit markets and domestic banks;
-- A position in SQM B shares worth more than $550 million as of Sept.
30, 2012, that it can partly divest without losing control of SQM;
-- The cash inflows Pampa usually makes by trading SQM shares in the
market, although these are hard to predict and are subject to price volatility;
-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company was in compliance with its financial
covenants (it has to maintain SQM A shares at 3.0x the nominal debt); and
-- No additional debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates both Pampa and Oro Blanco's manageable debt
maturity profile. The ratings may come under pressure if the company's
financial profile deteriorates because of increasing debt and a loan-to-value
ratio reaches more than 25% (based on the combined net debt of Pampa and Oro
Blanco). A downgrade may also occur if SQM's underlying operating performance
weakens and harms its capacity to upstream sufficient cash flows. An upgrade
is unlikely at this point and would depend mainly on substantially lower debt,
offsetting some of the inherent volatility of Pampa's cash flows and its
portfolio concentration.
