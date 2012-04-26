(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Scania (publ.) AB --------------------- 26-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Truck and bus
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Oct-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based truck and bus manufacturer Scania (publ.) AB
reflect the group's satisfactory business profile and modest financial risk,
according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. The ratings are
supported by Scania's very strong profitability in the global truck industry.
However, they also reflect the strong cyclicality of the group's operating
earnings. The group's truck and bus businesses benefit from leading market
positions, up-to-date product lines, and the highest degree of component
commonality in the global truck industry.