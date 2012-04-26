(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
Summary analysis -- Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. ------------------- 26-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 54303R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the company's rapid
growth strategy and short track record as a large-scale developer. In addition, Longfor is
exposed to the high-end real estate market in China and tier-one cities. These segments are
challenging because they are affected by government policies to cool investment demand and
housing prices. Nevertheless, in our view, the company's good competitive position and strong
execution capability are likely to improve its financial performances despite the uncertain
outlook for China's real estate market.
Longfor has a limited, albeit improving, track record of consistent operational and
financial management, given its short history of large-scale operation following a public
listing and rapid growth in recent years. Its financial performances have been historically weak
for the rating despite improving significantly since 2009. Nevertheless, we expect increased
sales and stabilizing margins to generate EBITDA interest coverage of 5x-6x and a debt-to-EBITDA
ratio of less than 3x in the next two years.