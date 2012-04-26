(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

Summary analysis -- Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. ------------------- 26-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 54303R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the company's rapid growth strategy and short track record as a large-scale developer. In addition, Longfor is exposed to the high-end real estate market in China and tier-one cities. These segments are challenging because they are affected by government policies to cool investment demand and housing prices. Nevertheless, in our view, the company's good competitive position and strong execution capability are likely to improve its financial performances despite the uncertain outlook for China's real estate market.

Longfor has a limited, albeit improving, track record of consistent operational and financial management, given its short history of large-scale operation following a public listing and rapid growth in recent years. Its financial performances have been historically weak for the rating despite improving significantly since 2009. Nevertheless, we expect increased sales and stabilizing margins to generate EBITDA interest coverage of 5x-6x and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x in the next two years.