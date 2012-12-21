METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
LONDON Dec 21 Chilean miner Antofagasta said development was stopping at its 70 percent-owned copper mine Antucoya while it reviewed escalating costs at the project.
"We remain concerned about the level of capital and operating costs in the industry," said Diego Hernandez, Antofagasta's chief executive.
The company said notices of termination for the project's construction contracts were being issued immediately.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.