S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe that financial year 2011 saw a peak in Rosneft's performance and we anticipate somewhat lower levels in 2012. Despite high oil prices this year to date, earnings will be pressured by heavy taxes, whereas in 2011 the company benefited from one-off unsustainable tax effects. Rosneft's 2011 results included a company record EBITDA of $22.5 billion, but we estimate that about 20% of this (about $4.6 billion), resulted from tax effects most of which are unlikely to be repeated in 2012. These included about $1.3 billion through an export duty tax lag (export duty is set in arrears and companies benefit when oil prices increase); about $2.5 billion through mineral extraction tax cuts; and about $0.8 billion through Vankor export duty cuts (which have since been cancelled).

Rosneft forecasts capital expenditure (capex) of over $15 billion in 2012, against $13.2 billion in 2011 and $8.9 billion in 2010. We anticipate that capex will stay high in the next few years, taking account of the costly upgrade of Rosneft's below-average-quality refineries to meet Euro-3, -4, and -5 standards, and the need to increase light product yield. A significant part of the planned spending is essentially mandatory investment.

Rosneft's upstream capex needs are also increasing. They include investment to bring the Vankor field to full capacity and to maintain stable production at its maturing core production subsidiary, Yuganskneftegaz. Despite these investments, we anticipate that Rosneft's production growth will fall to about 1.5% in 2012, which is still better than that of most peers, but is lower than the 2.5% seen in 2011, and the 6.4% in 2010. Although Rosneft has considerable growth opportunities at new offshore fields in the Arctic and Eastern Siberia, we believe they could only start producing over the medium term, and development will only be economic subject to changes in the tax system.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our view, mounting capex will push Rosneft's FOCF into negative territory over the next two to three years, even with favorable oil prices on the company's side. Under our base-case credit scenario, we use a Brent price of $100 per barrel in 2012, $90 in 2013, and $80 thereafter.

We also see management's financial policy as less predictable, with clear priority given to investment opportunities and acquisitions. As a result, we forecast increased adjusted debt. Under our base-case price scenario, Rosneft's adjusted ratio of FFO to debt could therefore fall to about 40% (from 101% in 2011), corresponding to a gradually rising adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA of 2x over the next several years.

Liquidity

We view Rosneft's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, with a ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs of above 1.2x for the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we consider key sources of liquidity to include:

-- Cash and short-term investments of about $9.8 billion, of which we consider about $1 billion cash to be tied to operations;

-- Available credit facilities, including a $2 billion syndicated loan, a Russian ruble (RUB) 40 billion ($1.35 billion) Gazprombank facility; and

-- Substantial cash flow from operations, which we expect to be about $14 billion-$15 billion under our pricing scenario.

In our view, key potential uses of liquidity include:

-- About $4.5 billion in short-term debt (including $1.5 billion Yukos-related debt);

-- Capex, budgeted at over $15 billion for 2012. We believe, however, that capex could be lower if prices are lower and depending on exchange rate dynamics; and

-- Dividends that we estimate to be about $1 billion in line with the company's policy.

-- We believe that Rosneft's status as a GRE improves its access to international and domestic financial markets, which helps to additionally offset liquidity risks. Similarly, access to financing secured by commodity exports provides a further support for Rosneft's liquidity.

We understand that Rosneft's key long-term credit facility from the China Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) has no financial covenants. Furthermore, we believe that the company currently has significant headroom under financial covenants in other credit facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances on the one hand Rosneft's sustained strong operating performance, supported by high oil prices, against our estimation of rising debt as a result of negative FOCF and increased acquisition spending. Under our current base-case scenario, we anticipate that the company's FFO-to-adjusted debt ratio will decline to 40% or higher in the long term, should prices come down to $90-$80 per barrel in line with our base-case price scenario.

The government's decision to privatize its stake in Rosneft will not affect the rating, in our view, because the rating on Rosneft includes no uplift for state support.

We believe that ratings upside is limited at this stage. However, over the next several years we could raise the ratings if Rosneft can maintain sufficiently conservative financial and investment policies, and return to positive FOCF under the normalized pricing assumptions we use in our credit analysis.

Ratings downside is remote in our view. A revision of Rosneft's SACP to 'bb+' would likely trigger a one-notch uplift for extraordinary state support under our GRE methodology, which would result in the rating remaining at the 'BBB-' level.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry - Jan 20, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, 22-Mar-2012

-- Revised Methodology For Oil And Natural Gas Price Assumptions, 16-Nov-2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Hooked On Oil: Russia's Vulnerability To Oil Prices, March 26, 2012