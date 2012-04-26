(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Fullerton India Credit Company Limited's (FICCL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. FICCL's National Short-Term rating and the rating on its INR2.5bn short-term debt have also been affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued support from FICCL's parent - Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH). The latter is the 100% ultimate owner of FICCL through an intermediate holding company - Angelica Investments Pte Ltd. FFH is the financial institutions (FIs) investment arm of Singapore-owned Temasek Holdings ('AAA'/ Stable) that generally makes long-term investments in FIs with the purpose of growing them.

FFH has supported FICCL by way of over INR17bn of equity since inception, including INR6.4bn since 2008 when FICCL faced substantial credit losses. Liquidity support has also been provided by way of around USD100m off-shore funding arrangements through banks, which provided equivalent on-shore lines to FICCL, in times of uncertainty. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment of no material change in FFH's propensity to support FICCL over near to medium term.

FICCL's profitability improved over the nine months ended December 2011 (9MFY12) and FY11 on the back of considerable restructuring in operations and a change in strategy driven by FFH and FICCL's new management. This has resulted in FFH's greater oversight of FICCL's operations including risk management systems and liquidity.

As part of the new strategy FICCL has closed unprofitable branches while expanding in newer areas. It has also rationalised personnel expense, and significantly strengthened its risk management, operational and management systems. It has simultaneously shifted its focus to secured loans and middle-income borrowers from unsecured loans and low-income borrowers. Consequently, cost to income ratio and credit losses declined in 9MFY12 to 76% (FY10: 98%) and 3.7% on average earning assets (FY10: 23%), respectively. As a result, return on average asset increased to 0.51% from negative 18.8% during the same period (FY11: 0.07%).

Fitch expects this trend to continue over the near term, though the medium- to long-term profitability and asset quality outlooks are still uncertain. FICCL is expanding its loan book in secured sectors like loans against property and vehicle loan among others, where the lower yields coupled with increased cost of longer tenure borrowings, will impact net interest margins (9MFY12: 13.9%, FY11: 15.5%). However, higher cost efficiencies through improved systems may mitigate the stress on longer term profitability. Also, portfolio seasoning and improved risk assessment on a relatively more stable secured book are likely to keep total credit losses at around 3.5%-4% of total loans over the near term.

Tier 1 capital and core capital ratios declined to around 17.2% in 9MFY12 (FY11: 20.2%). FFH has planned fresh capital injection over the near term to help FICCL grow at 30% annually over the next two years. Fitch notes that growth over the medium- to long-term will likely need to be majority debt funded, thus increasing FICCL's future leverage and risk profile. This could influence the propensity for FFH to support the business; especially should operating performance and the performance outlook materially weaken.

Funding is evenly divided in form of short-term debt mostly from market sources and long-term finance in form of bank lines and debentures, although the latter is likely to dominate maturities in future, given the need to fund greater long-tenure secured loans. Although no mismatches were reported in the maturity of very short-tenor (below 60 days) assets and liabilities as at end-September 2011, there was a peak mismatch of INR4bn in assets and liabilities with a 180 day-1 year tenor maturity profile. Fitch, however, notes that this can be financed with around INR4bn of unutilised sanctioned lines and INR3bn of committed standby lines from banks.

The ratings could be downgraded by more than one notch in case of Fitch's assessment of lower support from FFH or a dilution in its ownership of FICCL. Any positive rating action would depend on an increase in the strategic importance of FICCL for FFH. However, this will be difficult to assess in the near-term, given the nature of FFH's investment in FICCL which is still in its early stage of growth. In any case, a material and sustainable improvement in FICCL's financial performance would be a prerequisite for enhanced support prospects.