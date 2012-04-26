(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Fullerton India Credit Company Limited's
(FICCL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. FICCL's National
Short-Term rating and the rating on its INR2.5bn short-term debt have also been affirmed at
'Fitch A1+(ind)'.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued support from FICCL's parent - Fullerton
Financial Holdings (FFH). The latter is the 100% ultimate owner of FICCL through an intermediate
holding company - Angelica Investments Pte Ltd. FFH is the financial institutions (FIs)
investment arm of Singapore-owned Temasek Holdings ('AAA'/ Stable) that generally makes
long-term investments in FIs with the purpose of growing them.
FFH has supported FICCL by way of over INR17bn of equity since inception, including INR6.4bn
since 2008 when FICCL faced substantial credit losses. Liquidity support has also been provided
by way of around USD100m off-shore funding arrangements through banks, which provided equivalent
on-shore lines to FICCL, in times of uncertainty. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment
of no material change in FFH's propensity to support FICCL over near to medium term.
FICCL's profitability improved over the nine months ended December 2011 (9MFY12) and FY11 on
the back of considerable restructuring in operations and a change in strategy driven by FFH and
FICCL's new management. This has resulted in FFH's greater oversight of FICCL's operations
including risk management systems and liquidity.
As part of the new strategy FICCL has closed unprofitable branches while expanding in newer
areas. It has also rationalised personnel expense, and significantly strengthened its risk
management, operational and management systems. It has simultaneously shifted its focus to
secured loans and middle-income borrowers from unsecured loans and low-income borrowers.
Consequently, cost to income ratio and credit losses declined in 9MFY12 to 76% (FY10: 98%) and
3.7% on average earning assets (FY10: 23%), respectively. As a result, return on average asset
increased to 0.51% from negative 18.8% during the same period (FY11: 0.07%).
Fitch expects this trend to continue over the near term, though the medium- to long-term
profitability and asset quality outlooks are still uncertain. FICCL is expanding its loan book
in secured sectors like loans against property and vehicle loan among others, where the lower
yields coupled with increased cost of longer tenure borrowings, will impact net interest margins
(9MFY12: 13.9%, FY11: 15.5%). However, higher cost efficiencies through improved systems may
mitigate the stress on longer term profitability. Also, portfolio seasoning and improved risk
assessment on a relatively more stable secured book are likely to keep total credit losses at
around 3.5%-4% of total loans over the near term.
Tier 1 capital and core capital ratios declined to around 17.2% in 9MFY12 (FY11: 20.2%). FFH
has planned fresh capital injection over the near term to help FICCL grow at 30% annually over
the next two years. Fitch notes that growth over the medium- to long-term will likely need to be
majority debt funded, thus increasing FICCL's future leverage and risk profile. This could
influence the propensity for FFH to support the business; especially should operating
performance and the performance outlook materially weaken.
Funding is evenly divided in form of short-term debt mostly from market sources and
long-term finance in form of bank lines and debentures, although the latter is likely to
dominate maturities in future, given the need to fund greater long-tenure secured loans.
Although no mismatches were reported in the maturity of very short-tenor (below 60 days) assets
and liabilities as at end-September 2011, there was a peak mismatch of INR4bn in assets and
liabilities with a 180 day-1 year tenor maturity profile. Fitch, however, notes that this can be
financed with around INR4bn of unutilised sanctioned lines and INR3bn of committed standby lines
from banks.
The ratings could be downgraded by more than one notch in case of Fitch's assessment of
lower support from FFH or a dilution in its ownership of FICCL. Any positive rating action would
depend on an increase in the strategic importance of FICCL for FFH. However, this will be
difficult to assess in the near-term, given the nature of FFH's investment in FICCL which is
still in its early stage of growth. In any case, a material and sustainable improvement in
FICCL's financial performance would be a prerequisite for enhanced support prospects.