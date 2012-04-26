(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
Overview
-- In our view, the Kingdom of Norway benefits from a resilient economy,
strong fiscal and external positions, and a track record of prudent
macroeconomic policies.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on
Norway.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the Kingdom's effective
political institutions, fiscal flexibility, and strong net creditor position.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of
Norway. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility assessment is
'AAA'.
Rationale
The ratings on Norway reflect our view of the government's strong fiscal and
external positions, which continue to benefit from significant tax revenues
related to the oil and gas sectors. Policymakers' long-standing prudent
management of this natural wealth, and the openness and relatively diversified
structure of Norway's economy further support the rating. However, we consider
the relatively indebted private sector to be a ratings weakness. Household
debt to disposable income is estimated at 200%; while household assets at 214%
of disposable income are substantial, they are subject to market and interest
rate risk. In the long term, the government's fiscal flexibility could be
constrained by the burdens of an aging society, unless the authorities take
further steps to reform the pension, health care, and social security systems.
Higher-than-anticipated tax revenues in 2011 resulted in a fall in oil revenue
spending to within the 4% fiscal rule, following two years when the government
deviated from the rule and implemented a stimulus package (2.0% of GDP in
2009-2010). Under the fiscal rule the central government's structural non-oil
budget deficit should correspond, over time, to the expected real return on
the Government Pension Fund Global, estimated at 4%. There is flexibility
within the rule to allow the government to stabilize economic fluctuations.
We anticipate oil revenue spending, which corresponds to the structural
non-oil deficit, will remain within the 4% fiscal rule in 2012 as the economy
returns to trend growth. In our view, the reversion of the non-oil deficit to
the limit imposed by the fiscal rule should provide Norway with additional
fiscal headroom to address its long-term pension liabilities, helped by the
recent pension reform. We believe that continued reform of the country's
sickness and disability benefit schemes, as a means to increase labor supply
and support the economy's long-term growth potential, would also support the
long-term health of the public finances (see "Global Aging 2010: Norway,"
published on April 15, 2011). Currently about 10% of the population draws
disability benefits, making up almost 5% of total general government
expenditure.
Substantial revenues from the energy sector and higher tax revenues
consolidated at the general government level led to a fiscal surplus of 13.6%
of GDP in 2011. We believe surpluses of roughly this magnitude are likely to
continue in the medium term, and will be helped by an increase in average real
GDP growth. We expect growth will average 2.4% per year between 2012 and 2015,
driven by high investments in the energy sector. We forecast the general
government net creditor position to average over 100% of GDP through to 2015,
thereby supporting one of the most solid fiscal positions of the sovereigns we
rate.
The rating is further underpinned by Norway's substantial wealth; per capita
income is estimated at $98,300 in 2012. The economy also benefits from its net
external assets, estimated at 360% of current account receipts in 2012, which
offer an ample cushion against external shocks.
Apart from the long-term fiscal risks mentioned above, we see two key risks
for the sovereign ratings. One is that the trend of relatively high real wage
growth, coupled with a strong kroner, will eventually lead to a marked decline
in the mainland economy's external competitiveness. Norges Bank has maintained
an accommodative monetary policy since 2008, and most recently cut its key
policy rate by 25 basis points in March 2012, partially to reign in the
kroner's appreciation. The second risk is that a sharp fall in house
prices--which, after a slight correction in 2009, have been rising--could
cause significant stress for the highly indebted household sector, especially
if accompanied by higher interest rates. However, this risk could be partially
mitigated by high household wealth levels.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Norway reflects our expectation that the ratings will
continue to be supported by the country's long-standing political stability,
resilient economy, fiscal flexibility, and strong net creditor position.
Political debate is likely to continue to focus on how best to use the
country's considerable oil wealth. We believe one of the government's key
tasks will be to contain medium-to-long-term spending pressures, in order to
save for future generations and prevent a significant real appreciation in the
currency.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility
Assessments, May 18, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Norway (Kingdom of)
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA
Senior Unsecured AAA
Short-Term Debt A-1+