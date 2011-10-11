(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has placed six classes of notes of Centro Shopping Centre Securities Limited - CMBS Series 2006-1 (Centro CMBS 2006-1) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction is a securitisation of Australian commercial mortgages securitised by Centro Properties Group (CNP). The rating actions are listed below:

AUD191.2m Class A2: 'AA+sf'; placed on RWN

EUR63.7m Class A3: 'AA+sf'; placed on RWN

AUD18.5m Class B: 'AAsf'; placed on RWN

AUD31m Class C: 'A-sf'; placed on RWN

AUD26.4m Class D: 'BBB-sf'; placed on RWN

AUD14m Class E: 'BB+sf'; placed on RWN

The RWN reflects risks surrounding the capacity of the underlying obligors to refinance the securitised loans within their loan maturity (20 December 2011) as well as the uncertainty with regard to the capabilities of Centro CMBS 2006-1 to sell specific key properties with characteristics different from the overall portfolio before the legal final maturity, 20 June 2013. Fitch notes that the current restructure of CNP as announced on 7 October 2011 may indirectly impact the refinancing negotiation ability of the underlying loans within Centro CMBS 2006-1.

Moreover, if the CNP restructuring does not take place, there is the potential for a large number of the group's properties to come to market at the same time as the Centro CMBS 2006-1 properties, potentially leading to greater value diminution and an adverse effect on the property sale period. These potential adverse effects may impact the ratings of the Centro CMBS 2006-1 notes.

"As the transaction approaches the legal final maturity, refinancing risk and the time to sell specific commercial properties becomes a key aspect of the Centro CMBS 2006-1 analysis and ratings assessment," said James Zanesi, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "A mitigating factor is that the underlying properties of Centro CMBS 2006-1 are experiencing, high occupancy rates, growing income and stable property values. With the exception of the Roseland and Albury commercial malls, the Centro CMBS 2006-1 portfolio remains granular with similar commercial properties being successfully sold at market value over the last 12 months" added Mr. Zanesi.

In the last two years, Australian commercial property values have stabilised; the values of the current transaction's portfolio have increased 4.4% since June 2010. The current net operating income (NOI) for the portfolio remains strong and stable - as of June 2011, the NOI had increased 18.2% since June 2006, and 2% since June 2010. The weighted average occupancy rate for the property portfolio was 99.6% in June 2011.

The RWN will be resolved within six months. Fitch will continue to monitor the developments of CNP restructuring and the marketing of the securitised properties.