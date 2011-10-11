(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Birmingham City Council (BCC) has a positive liquidity position and the support of the U.K.'s institutional framework, in our view.

-- We are assigning a 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating on BCC.

-- The stable outlook reflects our opinion that BCC will maintain a positive operating performance over the rating horizon and post limited deficits after capital accounts.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it assigned its 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating on Birmingham City Council (BCC).

The rating on BCC reflects the supportiveness of the U.K.'s institutional framework and Birmingham's positive liquidity position. We consider that the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) supports BCC's access to liquidity under the U.K. Prudential Borrowing Framework. Additionally, we consider that Birmingham's financial management has a very positive effect on the rating.

Constraining factors include Birmingham's modest levels of operating surplus, which are being affected by a recent reduction in government grants. Moreover, we expect Birmingham to post limited deficits after capital accounts over the rating horizon.

The rating is constrained by Birmingham's tax-supported debt levels, which we expect to reach about 106% of consolidated operating revenues by 2012. This includes about GBP396 million in additional debt that Birmingham will take over following the implementation of the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) reform.

After 2012, we expect Birmingham's debt levels to remain relatively stable over the rating horizon, considering that BCC is approaching the end of a capital investment cycle that was aimed at improving the city's infrastructure to support economic growth.

Contingent liabilities represent a source of moderate financial pressure for BCC, and are mainly related to an equal pay lawsuit. We understand that the council has set aside a provision of GBP168.1 million to cover future payment requirements.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that BCC will maintain on average a positive operating performance over the rating horizon and post limited deficits after capital accounts. We therefore expect a relatively stable debt burden, after the one-off debt increase triggered by the HRA reform in 2012.

We could lower the rating if management inverted its prudent financial strategy, increasing capital expenditure leading to higher leverage levels. We anticipate that budgetary performance might also suffer in that case.

Conversely, if we observed an improvement in Birmingham's budgetary performance, and an improvement in the liquidity position, we could consider an upgrade. However, we deem this scenario to be relatively unlikely within the rating horizon. We consider that a gradual improvement of Birmingham's economy, catching up with the U.K. average wealth levels, as well as more clarity surrounding exposure to contingent liabilities, would also benefit the rating.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology For Rating International Local and Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Public Finance System Overview: U.K. Local and Regional Governments, April 5, 2011