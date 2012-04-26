(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- In our opinion, FONSPA's sale process is increasingly affecting its ability to maintain a higher ranking level.

-- As a result, we have lowered to AVERAGE our overall ranking on FONSPA as a primary servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Italy.

-- The outlook is developing.

-- FONSPA is a commercial bank that acts as a primary and special servicer of commercial and residential mortgages.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE its overall ranking on Credito Fondiario SpA (FONSPA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley (A-/Negative/A-2), as a primary servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in the Italian market.