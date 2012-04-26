(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
OVERVIEW
-- In our opinion, FONSPA's sale process is increasingly affecting its ability to maintain a
higher ranking level.
-- As a result, we have lowered to AVERAGE our overall ranking on FONSPA as a primary
servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Italy.
-- The outlook is developing.
-- FONSPA is a commercial bank that acts as a primary and special servicer of commercial and
residential mortgages.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered to AVERAGE from ABOVE AVERAGE its overall
ranking on Credito Fondiario SpA (FONSPA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley
(A-/Negative/A-2), as a primary servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in the Italian
market.