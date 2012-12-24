(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico F.T.A.'s (FADE or the issuer) Series 4 tap issuances a 'BBB' rating with Negative Outlook. The bonds to be issued are worth EUR155m.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') so that any change in the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the tap issuance has no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 10 and 13 FADE bonds.

The tap issuance is fungible with the existing EUR1.51bn Series 4 securities, and consequently shares the same terms and conditions like coupon and maturity dates.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has a total EUR15.35bn of bonds outstanding to date. This will increase to EUR15.50bn after the Series 4 tap issuance, which is expected to take place on 28 December 2012.

The agency understands that the tap issuance on Series 4 is intended to be used for the acquisition of new tariff deficit claims.