(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Banco Mare Nostrum's (BMN, 'BB+'/RWN/'B')
Cedulas Hipotecarias' (CH; mortgage covered bonds) 'BBB+' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The rating action follows the placement of BMN's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on RWN (see "Fitch Places 4 Spanish Banks' IDRs on RWN on EC
Recapitalisation approval" published on 21 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). The resolution of the RWN on the covered bond ratings
will depend on the implementation of BMN's recapitalisation plan and the
resolution of the RWN on BMN's IDR.
The CH rating is based on BMN's Long-term IDR of 'BB+'/RWN, a Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) assessment of 1 (very high risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC)
ratio of 120% that Fitch takes into account within its analysis.
As of June 2012, BMN's total CH amounted to EUR11.29bn and were secured over the
bank's total mortgage cover pool of EUR37.51bn, resulting in a total
overcollateralisation (OC) of 133%.
BMN's CH would be vulnerable to a downgrade if BMN's IDR was downgraded, or the
programme OC dropped below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC ratio of 66%. In Fitch's
view, a sizeable reduction in the volume of mortgage loans securing CH is likely
to occur, as BMN recapitalisation plan is likely to imply a transfer of real
estate loans to the bad bank, SAREB, and the sale of the branch network located
in Catalonia and Aragon to Banco Sabadell. This would cause a drop in OC ratios,
but could partly be offset by the lower risk of the remaining cover pool. The
agency will investigate the resulting effect upon clarification of the profile
of the assets to be transferred and the CH to be amortised, if any.
The Fitch breakeven OC for a given covered bonds rating will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable.