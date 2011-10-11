(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has commented that the South Korean government's announcement to raise the country's retail city gas tariff by 5.3% on average will improve Korea Gas Corporation's (KOGAS, 'A+'/Stable) cash flows from operations.

"The proposed gas tariff increase with effect from 10 October 2011 is expected to result in meaningfully high cash inflows to KOGAS, leading to the company requiring less additional debt to execute its investment program" says Shelley Jang, Associate Director with Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.

The announced tariff increase comes after five month freeze on tarrifs. The framework involves a cost-plus formula where tariffs are to be adjusted every two months. KOGAS's accumulated receivables peaked to KRW5.2trn as of end-June 2009 due to the suspension of gas tariff adjustments for nearly two years from Q108. Receivables reduced to KRW4.1trn at end-August 2011 due to the resumption of application of the formula in September 2010.

"The gas tariff hike which comes amidst high inflation indicates the Korean government's willingness to address the weakening of financial profiles of state-owned utility companies due to tariff controls. However, frequent cost-based tariff increases for utilities can be politically challenging should the high inflationary environment persist," adds Ms Jang.

Fitch equates KOGAS's rating to those of Korea ('A+'/Stable), given the strong rating linkages between the two as per its parent-subsidiary methodology. KOGAS's stand-alone profile is vulnerable to government decisions of cost pass-through; however, given its strong linkages with the sovereign, the company has strong access to capital sources.