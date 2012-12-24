UPDATE 1-Standard Life 2016 operating profit up 9 pct, beats forecast
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 24 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Egypt (Arab republic of) ------------------------------- 24-Dec-2012
==============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/B Country: Egypt
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 038461
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Dec-2012 B-/B B-/B
10-Feb-2012 B/B B/B
24-Nov-2011 B+/B B+/B
18-Oct-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
01-Feb-2011 BB+/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : United States of America (Unsolicited Ratings)
Rating Rating Date
US$1.25 bil 4.45% nts due 09/15/2015 AA+ 05-Aug-2011
US$500 mil 6.875% bnds due 04/30/2040 B- 24-Dec-2012
US$1 bil 5.75% nts due 04/29/2020 B- 24-Dec-2012
EGP35.02 bil treas bill prog B 01-Feb-2011
