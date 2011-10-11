BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
Oct 11 Scottish Widows plc (Scottish Widows)
* Moody's downgrades Scottish Widows' insurance financial strength rating to A1 from Aa3 ; outlook is stable
* Transformation on track - membership growth reverses long-standing decline
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;