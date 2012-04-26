(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

Summary analysis -- Telekomunikacja Polska S.A. -----------26-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87943D

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jun-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

10-Jun-1999 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Polish telecommunications group Telekomunikacja Polska S.A. (TPSA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".

Ratings strengths include TPSA's conservative capital structure and financial policy, sound underlying cash flow generation, and synergies with its strategic shareholder France Telecom S.A. (A-/Stable/A-2). TPSA's sound positions in the mature fixed-line and mobile telecoms markets also support the rating. Furthermore, we anticipate that sustained capital spending will support TPSA's position in the growing Polish mobile broadband market.

The ratings are primarily constrained by stiff competition from alternative operators in the domestic fixed-line and mobile telephony segments. Regulatory pressure also weighs on the ratings, although we think this has moderated somewhat over the past two years, after a memorandum of understanding between the group and the Polish regulator was signed in October 2009. Regulatory and competitive pressures together triggered the significant erosion of earnings witnessed during 2009 and first-quarter 2010, in our view.