(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 26 -
Summary analysis -- Telekomunikacja Polska S.A. -----------26-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 87943D
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jun-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
10-Jun-1999 BBB/-- BBB/--
Rationale
The ratings on Polish telecommunications group Telekomunikacja Polska S.A.
(TPSA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's
business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as
"intermediate".
Ratings strengths include TPSA's conservative capital structure and financial
policy, sound underlying cash flow generation, and synergies with its
strategic shareholder France Telecom S.A. (A-/Stable/A-2). TPSA's sound
positions in the mature fixed-line and mobile telecoms markets also support
the rating. Furthermore, we anticipate that sustained capital spending will
support TPSA's position in the growing Polish mobile broadband market.
The ratings are primarily constrained by stiff competition from alternative
operators in the domestic fixed-line and mobile telephony segments. Regulatory
pressure also weighs on the ratings, although we think this has moderated
somewhat over the past two years, after a memorandum of understanding between
the group and the Polish regulator was signed in October 2009. Regulatory and
competitive pressures together triggered the significant erosion of earnings
witnessed during 2009 and first-quarter 2010, in our view.