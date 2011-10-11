(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marston's Issuer plc's (Marston's) class A, AB and B notes, and revised their Outlooks to Stable from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following their placement on RWN triggered by the release of the agency's updated Whole Business Securitisation (WBS) criteria (published 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

Since Fitch's recent annual review in June 2011, trading updates from both the managed and tenanted business has been in line with Fitch's expectations. The securitised group's July 2011 trailing 12 months (TTM) EBITDA has increased mildly by 0.6% reaching GBP127.7m. This increase was primarily driven by strong sales growth in both the managed and tenanted estate (respectively up by 8.4% and 4.2%), and to a lesser extent by an increase in the average number of managed pubs (up by 3.7%). Despite being the key growth driver for managed sales, EBITDA growth was limited by the lower margin food sales (which now represents 42% of the total managed sales (against 40% last year), and by the increase in costs associated with the Retail Agreement (RA) conversion programme, which resulted in EBITDA margin compression to 33.9% from 35.9%.

Fitch notes that the credit metrics have stabilised with Fitch base case FCF DSCR (minimum of the both the average and median FCF DSCRs to the note's legal final maturity) for the class A, AB, and B notes being around 1.7x, 1.6x and 1.4x respectively, based on the agency's base case FCF and actual debt service. Fitch views positively that on top of the usual WBS credit enhancements (e.g. cash-lock up conditions, tranched liquidity facility, deferability of the junior notes in favour of the most senior ones), the transaction benefits from an annuity-like debt profile, which unlike other UK WBS transactions, removes any point-in-time stresses.

In the near term, the agency continues to forecast marginal EBITDA growth despite a declining trend in the margin due to an expected continuation in the aforementioned trends, in addition to the projected positive impact of the 2012 Olympic Games, the Euro 2012 Football Championship and the ongoing 'staycation' effect next summer. In the long term, Fitch expects EBITDA growth to remain broadly flat, slightly declining in the later years of the transaction.

The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the resilience of the group as a whole over the past two years, and management's recent actions which could result in some further potential uplifts in profit in the years to come through both the managed (with the offering more targeted towards women and families) and the tenanted estate with the consolidation of the pubs under flex-tie substantive agreements and the rollout of the RA pubs. However, Fitch remains cautious about the pub sector as it is still challenged by macro-economic factors such as the recent VAT increase (to 20% from 17.5% in January 2011), uncertainty about the jobs' market, rising commodity prices, the ongoing change in consumer behaviour, further exposure to alcohol taxation and the continued strength of the off-trade. In addition, despite progress made in the tenanted model notably in terms of transparency, the Business, Innovation and Skills Committee (BISC) has completed its investigation into the fairness of the tenancy agreements, resulting in the recommendation to establish a statutory code. This could potentially add further costs to the tenanted business, although management believes it is already in adherence with all recommendations made. Marston's has also mitigated this risk as, being franchises, none of its new RA pubs are concerned.

The transaction is the securitisation of both managed and tenanted pubs operated by Marston's comprised of 276 managed pubs (representing c. 55.2% of Marston's plc's managed pubs) and 1,560 tenanted pubs (c. 94.5%).

The ratings actions are as follows:

