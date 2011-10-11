(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed WIND Telecomunicazioni Spa's (WIND) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. Fitch has also revised WIND's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable on concerns over a rise in leverage on the back of a recent spectrum acquisition and the company's ability to withstand economic headwinds. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

'WIND's spectrum acquisition triggered a notable rise in leverage while any benefits from this purchase are likely to be medium-term at best. Coupled with a likely negative impact of any austerity measures in Italy, this investment significantly reduces headroom within the current rating level, it may significantly slow down deleveraging and reduce free cash flow (FCF) generation,'says Nikolai Lukashevich, Senior Director with Fitch's TMT team.

WIND agreed to pay EUR1,120m for 800 MHz and 2.6 GHz spectrum blocks at end-September 2011. The upfront payment will be Eur 682m, with the remaining Eur 438 portion extended over a five-year period, at Eur 88m per annum. Although this investment is backed by a compelling strategic rationale providing WIND with an ability to develop LTE infrastructure, it is also estimated by Fitch to cause a spike in leverage; the upfront payment is equal to 0.3x of WIND's LTM-to-Q211 EBITDA. The extended portion is equal to 0.2x of WIND's LTM-to-Q211 EBITDA, annual spectrum payments will be a notable drag on FCF.

WIND's financial performance revealed notable weakness in Q211, with revenues and EBITDA down by 1% and 5% yoy respectively. Although the company continues to outperform its domestic peers, this relative strength may not be sufficient to maintain positive growth in absolute terms. Fitch also notes that the pricing environment in Italy has significantly changed over the past year with WIND no longer having a pronounced pricing advantage over its peers which may stall its market share gains. Further pressures are likely if Italy introduces additional austerity measures.

WIND's ratings continue to benefit from potential support from its sole ultimate shareholder, Vimpelcom Ltd. , whose credit profile remains notably stronger than WIND's. On a stand-alone basis, WIND's credit profile corresponds to a 'BB-' level, which is uplifted by one notch for benign shareholder influence. Evidence of tangible shareholder support may be positive for the ratings, although Vimpelcom's representatives have recently commented that they would prefer WIND to rely on self-funding on a ring-fenced basis for the time being.

WIND's leverage is high for its rating category and is estimated by Fitch to reach 4.8x of Net Debt (including PIK debt)/EBITDA at end-2011 as a result of the spectrum investment and economic headwinds. A further rise in leverage (as measured by the above metric) exceeding 5x on a sustainable basis would likely trigger a downgrade.

WIND's credit profile is supported by its established position of the third-largest and highest-growing mobile operator in Italy supported by its expanding alternative fixed-line/broadband business.

WIND's current ratings are not directly impacted or limited by the Italian sovereign rating.

The following rating actions have been taken:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB' with a Negative Outlook

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

WIND's senior credit facilities: affirmed at 'BB+'

Senior secured 2018 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A. : affirmed at 'BB+'

Senior 2017 notes issued by WIND Acquisition Finance S.A.: affirmed at 'BB-'

Senior PIK notes issued by WIND Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A. : affirmed at 'B+'