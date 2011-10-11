(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed an improvement in the transaction's performance.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings on all classes of notes in CELF Loan Partners V .

-- CELF Loan Partners V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in June 2008 and is managed by CELF Advisors LLP.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all rated classes of notes in CELF Loan Partners V Ltd. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Aug. 5, 2011, in addition to a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We have also observed from the August 2011 trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved and are currently passing. In addition, we have observed an improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio, such as a decrease in assets rated 'CCC' to 8.78% from 10.49%.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

At closing, CELF Loan Partners V entered into derivative obligations in order to mitigate against losses from devaluation in currencies the transaction is exposed to.

We believe that the documentation for these derivatives do not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting these cash flow analyses, we concluded that the ratings on the class A-1, A-2, and A-3 notes could be raised as high as 'AA-' (the equivalent to the issuer credit rating on the swap counterparty plus one notch). We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes to 'AA- (sf)'.

In our opinion, the improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last transaction update have benefited the class B to D notes, and we believe the credit enhancement levels available to these classes are now commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes.

