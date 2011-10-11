Credit Suisse to shift some Swiss mortgages into fund
ZURICH, Feb 8 Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, will shift some Swiss mortgages into a new investment fund to be run by an independent asset manager, it said on Wednesday.
Oct 11 Storebrand Bank
* Moody's Downgrades Storebrand Bank to Baa1/D+; negative outlook (Norway)
ZURICH, Feb 8 Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, will shift some Swiss mortgages into a new investment fund to be run by an independent asset manager, it said on Wednesday.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016