BRIEF-KB Capital to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Oct 11 ATF Bank
* Moody's downgrades ATF Bank's deposit to Ba3 from Ba2 and debt ratings to Ba3 from Ba2; outlook negative (Kazakhstan)
PRAGUE, Feb 8 Czech lender Home Credit may issue bonds worth up to 3 billion crowns ($118.53 million), with a coupon of 3.75 percent and maturity date of March 30, 2020, the Czech central bank said in a ruling approving the issue on its website.
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago