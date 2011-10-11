(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11-Fitch Ratings says that recent reports that Libyan oil production may return to normal levels faster than expected removes some pressure from the credit profiles of companies with production bases in the region, including ENI SpA ('A+'/Stable) and OMV AG ('A-'/Stable). However, it is unlikely to have a dramatic impact on the oil price.

Recent reports have suggested that Libyan production may return to full capacity well ahead of the 14-15 month estimate given by Libya's National Oil Company. Libya, at full production, accounts for 15% of ENI's output and 10% of OMV's. The negative effect of the output drop during the war had been partially offset in both cases by higher oil prices. In a more moderate global oil price environment, increased production will provide a welcome boost.

Fitch understands that Libya's National Transitional Council has indicated it will honour the terms of existing oil and gas contracts at present. However, this does not preclude the NTC from future reviews of the oil and gas contracts' terms

The return of Libyan production on existing terms is positive for both ratings but will not be enough to cause an upgrade or Outlook change in either case. OMV's Outlook was changed to Stable from Negative in July 2011 following a refinancing and improved capital structure, and ENI's rating was downgraded to 'A+'/Stable from 'AA-'/Negative in May 2011 on a combination of heightened business and financial risk.

It is unlikely that the return of Libyan oil to full production will have a dramatic impact on the oil price. Libya's pre-war oil production of 1.7 million bpd accounted for approximately 2% of global 2010 output, albeit Libyan crude is particularly high quality. Much of the Libyan shortfall was made up for by increased production by OPEC, particularly by Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps most importantly, the return to production lacks the 'shock' value of the initial stories of Libyan civil unrest, and Fitch believes it is already factored into markets' expectations. More important for the oil price would be any further escalation in civil unrest in oil-producing regions of the Middle East.