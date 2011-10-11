(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Chartered Plc's (SC) and Standard Bank's (SCB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation reflects SC's consistently high operating profitability, well-managed growth, good asset quality, and conservative liquidity management and capitalisation. The ratings also reflect the greater potential volatility of its key markets (Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and India) and some dependence on Wholesale Banking (WB) earnings. Downside risk for the ratings would most likely arise from a major deterioration in performance and/or asset quality due to a severe downturn in one or more of its key markets, which is not the agency's central expectation.

SC's performance benefits from the strong growth of many of its key markets. Operating return on average equity remained high in H111 (19.54%). Earnings continue to be driven by WB (H111: 71% of pre-tax profit). The quality of WB income is good, with the majority relating to cash management and custody, trade and financial market client income. Consumer Banking (CB) pre-tax profit contribution improved in H111 as loan impairment charges fell and wealth management, deposit and unsecured asset income strengthened despite pressure on secured asset income. SC expects double-digit income growth in 2011, and Fitch believes profitability will continue to be high, supported by the benign outlook for its key markets as SC increases its market penetration.

Loan growth (H111: 9%; 2010: 21%) has been at a similar pace for CB and WB. CB's lending includes a large proportion of retail mortgages with conservative loan-to-value ratios in its key markets. WB's loan book is moderately larger and is typically short-term. Credit growth is rapid, but credit exposure can be quickly adjusted given its short-term nature. Impaired loans were low at 1.7% of gross loans at end-H111. Market risk is moderate but Fitch expects it to increase incrementally to meet client needs.

SC's liquidity is conservatively managed. Although liquidity is not fully fungible across countries, the agency notes that loan books in most geographies are more than covered by local customer deposits and the overall loans/customer deposits ratio was a low 77.3% at end-H111. SC in the past benefited from flight to quality in times of stress. Refinancing risk is low with less than USD5bn term maturities before 2013. SC's capitalisation is sound. Following a USD5bn rights issue in H210, its Fitch core capital ratio stood at 11.7% at end-H111. Risk-weighted asset growth is significant, but internal capital generation after dividends remains solid.

Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability that SCB would receive support from the UK government, as demonstrated by its inclusion in HM Treasury's list of systemically important banks released in 2008. However, near-term pressure on support is heightened by reforms supporting resolution regimes.

SC is focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle East with operations in more than 70 countries and territories.

The rating actions are as follows:

SCB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'

Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'

Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'A'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'

SC

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'

Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'A'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'