UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Yokohama (City of) ---------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Sep-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
04-Oct-2006 AA-/-- AA-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on the City of Yokohama (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect its wide array of industries, broad tax base, strong financial management, and predictable and well-balanced institutional framework. The main factors constraining the ratings are Yokohama's high debt and deteriorating financial flexibility.
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.