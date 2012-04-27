(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. -------------------- 27-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 73933T
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--
31-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil 13.75% Sr Unsecd nts due 09/16/2015 B- 27-Mar-2012
CNY750 mil 11.5% US-dollar-settled Sr Unsecd
nts due 03/17/2014 B- 27-Mar-2012