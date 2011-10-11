(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11- Brit Insurance Holdings B.V (Brit
Insurance) has today announced that its Chief Executive, Dane
Douetil, will step down with effect from October 27 2011, a
development that Fitch Ratings will be closely monitoring.
Douetil will be succeeded, subject to FSA approval, by Mark
Cloutier, who has recently been working as an advisor to Brit
Insurance in developing the group's future strategy.
Over time, Fitch will determine what implications this
change in management will have for the future profile of Brit
Insurance as well as any potential risks that may materialise as
a result of the relatively short transition period.
Fitch will assess any change in strategy as part of its
ongoing evaluation of the insurer's credit quality, and will
take appropriate rating action as necessary. The announcement
follows the takeover of Brit Insurance on 9 March 2011 by
Achilles Netherlands Holdings B.V, a holding company majority
owned by funds managed by Apollo Management VII, L.P. and funds
advised by CVC Capital Partners Ltd .
The group reported an overall profit before tax for H111 of
GBP6.8m (H110: GBP77.5m).
The current ratings were affirmed on 28 September. The
affirmations and Stable Outlook reflected the group's solid
financial profile, which was supported by a strong level of
risk-adjusted capitalisation and strong underlying earnings.
Fitch currently rates Brit Insurance as follows:
Brit Insurance Limited's
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A': Outlook
Stable.
Brit Insurance Holdings N.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+': Outlook Stable
Subordinated notes at 'BB+'.