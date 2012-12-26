(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 26 -
Summary analysis -- Nippon Life Insurance Co. --------------------- 26-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 654579
Mult. CUSIP6: 654753
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Oct-2012 A+/-- A+/--
28-Oct-2011 A+/-- --/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Nippon Life Insurance Co. reflect the company's strong
competitive position in the domestic life insurance market and very strong
financial flexibility. On the other hand, these factors are offset by
weaknesses, including relatively high exposure to equity holdings and weaker
capitalization than its peers.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Nippon Life maintains a
strong competitive position. As Japan's largest life insurer in terms of both
business in-force and premium income, it enjoys excellent brand recognition,
and holds an extensive sales network, which consists of about 49,000 tied
sales agents, about 11,000 independent agency channels that complement its
sales agents, and a network of walk-in branches. The company's efforts to
strengthen the quality of its tied agency force in recent years have led to
steady improvement in policy persistency and agency retention, which we view
as a positive factor for its credit quality. On the other hand, it is
gradually losing market share, particularly in new businesses, and we view
that as a negative factor for the ratings.
We believe Nippon Life has very strong financial flexibility, supported by its
well-recognized brand name in Japan and a good level of earnings. The
company's financial flexibility is strong, as evidenced by its successful
record of issuing kikin--a type of subordinated debt that is unique to
Japanese mutual insurers and considered regulatory capital--and an issuance of
foreign-currency-denominated subordinated notes in October 2012.
Standard & Poor's believes that Nippon Life maintains a strong financial
profile, supported by its strong operating performance and capitalization, and
favorable investment profile. However, we view its financial profile as
relatively weak compared with other rating factors such as its competitive
position. In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), Nippon Life's core insurance
profit increased to JPY544.3 billion from JPY516.3 billion in the previous year,
when it was hurt by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami that struck in
March 2011. Nevertheless, excluding the effects of the estimated payouts due
to the disaster, the core insurance profit fell reflecting a decline in
policies in-force. We expect the insurer's profitability to remain under
pressure, based on our assumption that its policies in-force would continue to
fall amid stagnant investment conditions over the next two to three years.
We believe Nippon Life's capitalization is strong, based on our assessment
using our risk-based capital model as well as our analysis of other
qualitative and quantitative factors. In comparison with other insurers,
however, Nippon Life's capitalization appears weaker, in our view. The insurer
plans to rebuild its capital, which it defines as kikin and internal reserves,
by March 2015 to JPY3 trillion, from JPY2.8 trillion in March 2012, through kikin
issuance and accumulation of retained earnings. The company strengthened its
capitalization by issuing $2 billion U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated
notes in October 2012. Nevertheless, Standard & Poor's believes that the pace
at which Nippon Life can continue to strengthen its capital will still be
affected by stock price fluctuations.
In our opinion, Nippon Life generally maintains a highly diversified,
high-quality, and very liquid investment portfolio, but we see its relatively
large equity exposure as a risk factor. Because of its large equity holdings,
Nippon Life's capitalization is also susceptible to equity market movements.
Standard & Poor's currently views Nippon Life's enterprise risk management
(ERM) as adequate, which is the third-highest on a scale of four: excellent,
strong, adequate, and weak. In addition, the definition of adequate is further
expanded to three levels: adequate with positive trend, adequate with strong
risk controls, and adequate. Our adequate assessment on Nippon Life reflects
an absence of material flaws in the management of risks the insurer has
assumed, in our view.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Nippon Life will continue to
maintain its strong competitive position in the Japanese life insurance
market, supported by its large and stable franchise. We also expect Nippon
Life to maintain a strong financial profile in the medium term. We may raise
the ratings if the insurer enhances its competitive position by increasing its
new business in-force to make up for reduced policies in-force and, at the
same time, if it strengthens its financial profile by raising core insurance
profits and materially strengthening its capital base. Conversely, we may
lower the ratings if we see deterioration in the company's financial profile
due to severe, adverse developments in the investment environment that are
worse than the weakened conditions seen in March 2009.
