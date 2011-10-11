(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based diamond producer OJSC ALROSA's (Alrosa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-', Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

Fitch assesses Alrosa's stand-alone rating at 'B+'. Alrosa's stand-alone credit profile continues to be driven by its market position as the world's largest rough diamond producer with a competitive cost position. The company's reserve base is sound - it has more than 1.0bn carats of proved reserves, which gives an average mine life of more than 40 years.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the company will be able to maintain an acceptable liquidity position and refinance debt maturing over 2012-2013.

Fitch assesses Alrosa's link with its controlling shareholder, the Russian Federation, as weak to medium, which provides a one notch uplift to the company's stand-alone ratings. Support from the Russian Federation during 2008-2009 included the purchase of diamonds via the Russian State Depository for Precious Metals and Stones and financing provided via state-owned Bank VTB (JSC; 'BBB'/Stable). The agency believes that Alrosa's importance as the largest employer and taxpayer in Sakha (Yakutia) ('BB+'/Positive) would lead to further support if needed.

Despite the increased demand for diamonds and rising prices compared with 2010, increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and the global economy's material downward revision of growth prospects, including China and India, may negatively affect demand for diamonds in 2012.

Over the past 12 months Alrosa has continued to build its sales network with an increase in the share of sales under long-term contracts with major international and Russian clients to 63% in 2010 from 36% in 2009, reducing uncertainty regarding operating cash inflows. In 2010 Alrosa introduced auctioned sales, which provide a 10%-15% upside in prices compared to contract sales. The agency notes the company's increased information transparency, including reorganisation into Open Joint-Stock Company in April 2011, disclosure of information regarding diamond reserves and resources under Russian standards in May 2011 and publication of IFRS consolidated accounts on a quarterly basis starting from 2010.

Alrosa, as with other mining companies in Russia, faces mining cost inflation at a rate higher than general inflation, which may place pressure on the company's profitability over the next two-fiver years. An expected increase of the proportion of underground mining will affect the average cash mining costs as well.

Rating constraints include Alrosa's lack of product diversification with exposure to the price cycles of the diamond market, which follow global economic cycles (although these price cycles are typically not as severe as for other mined commodities), and its exposure to the weak Russian business environment with the associated higher-than average political, business and regulatory risks.

The rating also reflects Alrosa's plans to buy 90% of CJSC Geotransgaz and 90% in LLC Urengoy Gas Company from VTB Group of companies. The company's lack of a track record in developing non-core assets may require additional cash outflows.

Fitch expects Alrosa to show revenue growth of 20%-30% in FY2011 before stabilising in FY2012. EBITDAR margins are expected to improve in FY2011 to 34%-38% with a decline in FY2012 to 28%-32% (FY2010: 30.7%). Positive free cash flow margin is expected to shrink to 6.7% in FY2011 and to 0.3% in FY2012 (FY2010: 15.3%) mainly due to intensification of capex and expected increase of RUB-denominated cash costs with a rate higher than general inflation. The agency estimates FY2011 net EBITDAR leverage at 2.1x-2.3x with an increase to 2.3x-2.5x by end-2012.