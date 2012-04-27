(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Powerlong's financial strength is likely to remain weak in 2012 due to a deepening property market correction in China, and the company's weak sales execution and increased leverage.

-- In our view, Powerlong's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" following its weaker-than-expected financial and operating performance in 2011.

-- We are affirming our 'B' rating on the China-based property developer and the 'B-' rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.

-- We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Powerlong's sales will remain weak and its liquidity could further deteriorate.

Rating Action

On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on the China-based property developer's senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on Powerlong to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-' and that on the senior unsecured notes to 'cnB' from 'cnB+'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on March 27, 2012.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating because we expect Powerlong's financial risk profile to remain "highly leveraged". We see limited scope for the company to reduce its leverage in 2012, given the challenging business outlook. In our base-case scenario, we estimate Powerlong's total debt at about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 10 billion and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to exceed 6x in 2012.

The company had a very weak operating and financial performance in 2011. Its financial position also deteriorated due to its aggressive land acquisitions. At the end of 2011, Powerlong's debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeded 5x compared with 3.2x in 2010, while EBITDA interest coverage deteriorated to 2.2x from 8.3x. The company's total debt rose 53% to RMB9.67 billion at the end of 2011 from the previous year. The new debt was used to fund project developments and land acquisitions.

We believe Powerlong's property sales are likely to remain weak in 2012 due to the company's poor sales execution outside its home market and a weak outlook for the property market in China. In the first quarter of 2012, Powerlong's contract sales were RMB900 million, 15% of its full-year budget. Contract sales declined 12% to RMB5.48 billion in 2011, from a year ago, due to a credit squeeze and purchase restrictions. We expect the government's credit tightening and home purchase restrictions to persist in 2012.

We do not expect Powerlong's profit margin to recover to its 2010 level, after declining in 2011. EBITDA margin fell to 32.2% in 2011 from 44.6% in 2010. The company's product mix has shifted to less profitable projects in third- and fourth-tier cities. In addition, Powerlong could cut prices aggressively to clear rising inventory.