Oct 11- Two high-profile names kick off the latest earnings season on substantially shakier ground, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

Credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Alcoa Inc. (reporting tomorrow) have gapped out 250 basis points (138%) over the past three months. Alcoa is now trading in below investment grade territory. Additionally, CDS liquidity for Alcoa is trading in the second regional percentile. 'Market scrutiny for Alcoa is likely being driven by its vulnerability to continued slow recovery of developed nations, keeping demand for metals low,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Elsewhere, CDS on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (reporting Thursday) have widened 95% to trade at 'BBB' levels. CDS liquidity for JPMorgan has also increased to the 13th regional percentile from trading in the 25th. 'The sputtering economy has heightened market uncertainty across all financial institutions in recent weeks,' said Allmendinger.

ALCOA Inc. (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 181 bps to 431 bps, an increase of 138%. The liquidity score on ALCOA Inc. decreased from 6.87 to 6.25 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the third percentile to the second percentile.

HCA Inc. (HEALTH CARE/Health Care Equipment & Services)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 410 bps to 708 bps, an increase of 73%. The liquidity score on HCA Inc. decreased from 7.23 to 6.81 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 12th percentile to the 13th percentile.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (FINANCIALS/Real Estate Investment Trusts)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 215 bps to 511 bps, an increase of 138%. The liquidity score on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. decreased from 8.53 to 8.38 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 52nd percentile to the 53rd percentile.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (FINANCIALS/Banks)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 82 bps to 159 bps, an increase of 95%. The liquidity score on JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased from 7.57 to 6.81 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 25th percentile to the 13th percentile.

Pepsico, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Beverages)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 38 bps to 53 bps, an increase of 38%. The liquidity score on Pepsico, Inc. decreased from 8.05 to 7.52 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 39th percentile to the 35th percentile.

The Progressive Corporation (FINANCIALS/Nonlife Insurance)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 92 bps to 112 bps, an increase of 21%. The liquidity score on The Progressive Corporation increased from 9.43 to 10.74 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 68th percentile to the 82nd percentile.

Safeway Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Food & Drug Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 115 bps to 115 bps, an increase of 0%. The liquidity score on Safeway Inc. decreased from 7.42 to 6.77 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 19th percentile to the 12th percentile.

