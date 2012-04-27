(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27

Summary analysis -- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jan-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

22-Nov-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SEC; A/Stable/A-1) reflect the company's leading global position in most of its main businesses, such as memory semiconductors, display panels, TVs, and mobile handsets. Based on its strong technological leadership and brand power, the company maintains a strong business risk profile and a modest financial risk profile. Offsetting these factors are its exposure to cyclical and capital-intensive businesses, intense competition over technology and prices in major product lines, and the complex organizational structure of the Samsung group.

SEC continues to maintain leading positions in global markets, especially in its memory semiconductor and handset businesses. The company has increased its market share in the global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry to about 42% in 2011 from about 30% in 2008, benefiting from other players' financial difficulties. It has also reinforced its position in the global handset market, increasing its market share to 21% in 2011 from about 17% in 2008, mainly due to its strong competitiveness in smartphones. We expect solid earnings from these two businesses to continue to offset relatively weak earnings from its display panel, digital media, and home appliance businesses.