Summary analysis -- QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. -------- 26-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Local currency A/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2010 A/-- --/--
30-Mar-2001 NR/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. (QBE HKSI) reflect the
implicit support from the insurer's ultimate parent QBE Insurance Group Ltd.
(QBE Group; A/Negative/--), of which QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. (QBE
International; A+/Negative/--) is a key operating entity. The ratings also
reflect QBE HKSI's strong liquidity profile backed by high-quality
investments, a good market position, and favorable underwriting performance.
The company's moderate capitalization and high distribution costs, and the
competitive market environment in Hong Kong moderate these strengths.
We regard QBE HKSI as strategically important to the wider QBE group, given
its high integration with the group through the Singapore regional office. QBE
HKSI is 74.47% owned by QBE International, which in turn is 100% owned by QBE
Group. China Construction Bank (Asia) Ltd. owns the remaining 25.53% of QBE
HKSI. The company continues to receive strong support from its regional office
in actuarial, distribution, risk management, and underwriting expertise.
QBE HKSI's liquidity profile is strong, reflecting a high level of cash (44%)
and marketable fixed-income securities (52%) in its investments in 2011.
Equities account for just 5.0% of its total invested assets. We consider its
investment quality as high, compared with its peers', reflecting the insurer's
conservative investment philosophy adopted from the wider group's investment
strategy.
QBE HKSI was Hong Kong's fifth-largest non-life insurer in 2011 based on net
premiums written, largely due to its solid distribution network and strong
underwriting expertise. The company has a well-developed agency servicing
infrastructure and has the capability to underwrite diverse products. In
recent years, it has also increased its presence in the international broker
market, offering extensive coverage of specialist and corporate risks.
Nevertheless, we expect QBE HKSI to remain exposed to the strong competition
in the highly fragmented Hong Kong market because premiums are likely to
remain soft in the next two years, particularly in the marine and property
segments.
The company's underwriting performance has been favorable and consistent over
the years. Given its sound pricing and underwriting controls, QBE HKSI is able
to attract good quality business. The average five years' claims ratio of
about 40% was among the lowest in the market. Counterbalancing this is the
insurer's high distribution costs (approximately 30% of premiums written)
compared with peers' due to its reliance on agency and broker channels. The
company generates more than 95% of its business through agency and brokers.
We consider QBE HKSI's capitalization as modest for the ratings. However, we
believe the company's capitalization will remain supportive to meet the
regulatory solvency requirement for any future business growth, with further
financial assistance from the QBE group if required. QBE HKSI's adequate
reserve and reinsurance also support its capitalization. The company's capital
is managed under the wider group's capital efficiency strategy, which aims to
maintain a steady margin over the minimum regulatory solvency requirement to
support growth.
Enterprise risk management
QBE HKSI's enterprise risk management (ERM) framework is highly integrated
with the wider QBE group's ERM framework, which we assess as strong. Under its
strong risk management culture, the company sets its objectives in terms of
both risks and return, and develops online codes with compliance training. It
also holds internal audits and annual reviews of risk management to enforce
its risk management framework. QBE HKSI reports regularly to the board as well
as the regional and group risk committees. The company also sets guidelines
and limits regionally, and regularly monitors them. QBE HKSI embeds ERM in
most risk-reward, capital management, and strategic decisions. The company has
a robust process, adapted from the group's, to identify and evaluate
risk-reward trade-offs in order to consistently optimize risk-adjusted returns.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that QBE HKSI will remain a strategically
important subsidiary of QBE group. We also expect the company to maintain its
good market position supported by its wide distribution network and favorable
underwriting performance relative to capitalization.
We may upgrade QBE HKSI if we raise the ratings on the group, provided the
company maintains its strategically important relationship with the group. We
may lower the ratings if the strategic importance of the company to the wider
group diminishes or the rating on the group is lowered.
