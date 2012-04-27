(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that the debt stability of Italian subnationals offsets the expected shrinkage of budgetary margins and supports their ratings, which are mostly still in the 'A' rating category despite two rounds of downgrades following sovereign rating actions in October 2011 and January 2012.

Fitch expects the net stock of loans and bonds incurred by cities, regions and provinces to continue to hover about EUR115 bn over the medium term, as spending limitations imposed to share efforts to balance the national budget leads subnationals to post overall bugdet balance. However, debt service sustainability has weakened, mirroring the decline of the operating margin, which for cities and regions the agency forecasts will fall to an aggregate 10% over 2012-2014 from 15% in 2009.

Italian subnationals are set to absorb cuts on their trend revenue for about EUR15bn over 2012-2014, or 6% of the budget. For economically wealthier subnationals, the revenue compression will deprive them of the links with their economies which the fiscal federalism was supposed to phase in by replacing subsidies with shares of national taxes.

By the time the economic growth returns, providing respite to revenue rigidity, ratings will largely be driven by the regions' capacity to curtail health care spending and the cities' capacity to collect their revenue. The provinces, which exhibit more resilient performances thanks to tax hikes that about one-third of them have passed, are being scaled back. Most of them will likely be transformed into adminitrative entities, deprived by elected officials in an effort to reduce the cost of politics, while the largest ten may re-emerge as metropolitan cities in charge of inter-municipal investments such as transportation, water and waste collection.

The report, entitled "Debt Stability Tempers Budget Rigidity of Italian Subnationals" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Interdependence of Finances Weighs on Subnationals

here