(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

-- Chubu Electric, the operator of the Hamaoka nuclear power plant, continues to face increasing operational and financial risks in the wake of the disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co. Ltd.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch Neg/B) Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

-- Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term ratings to 'A' from 'A+', reflecting our updated financial projections. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term rating on the company.

-- We have taken into account a greater deterioration in key financial metrics than we assumed in May 2011. We believe that increasing fuel costs to replace nuclear power will likely continue to hurt its stable operating profits and cash flow further in the current fiscal year to March 2013.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that downward pressure will continue due to a still uncertain energy policy and potential review of the existing favorable regulatory framework. Moreover, we forecast that the timing of a restart of some of the idle nuclear reactors may be delayed, given strong negative public sentiment toward restarting nuclear reactors across the nation.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. (Chubu Electric) to 'A' from 'A+'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term rating on the company. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.

The downgrade reflects Chubu Electric's deteriorating financial metrics caused by the suspension since last year of all three nuclear reactors at its Hamaoka power plant, which contributes to roughly 15% of the total power the company generates. Higher fuel costs have eroded Chubu Electric's profitability, as the company has substituted nuclear power generation with thermal power plants. We understand that Chubu has maintained a policy not to pass the higher replacement fuel costs on to its customers for at least one more year.

Chubu Electric's cash flow adequacy metric-measured by its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt--is weaker than what we had anticipated. We estimate its FFO to total debt was between 5% to 10% in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), and we project this will drop further to around 5% in the current fiscal year; previously we had estimated it to be around 10% in both periods and that it would improve to above 10% in fiscal 2013.

Our revised projections reflect our base case assumptions of higher than anticipated replacement fuel costs, as the price momentum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remains strong in the region, and a delay in the restart of the Hamaoka reactors is likely. We think there is some uncertainty over whether the three reactors can be activated in fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2014), due to a lack of direction from the government and strong negative public sentiment. In our view, a staggered restart of the reactors is more likely. Under this scenario, coupled with sustained higher LNG prices in the region, it is likely that Chubu Electric's cash flow adequacy metric could remain below 10% for another two years.

We believe Chubu's business risk profile remains strong, given its monopolistic competitive position as the sole integrated provider of power in the Chubu region. Its transparent pricing mechanism also supports its credit quality, in our view.

The ratings on the company reflect our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the government would provide the company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it were to experience financial distress. As seen in the actions of the government following the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis, we are of the opinion that the likelihood of extraordinary government support has slightly increased. Based on our criteria for government-related entities, a moderate likelihood of support does not justify any elevation of the ratings on Chubu Electric to a level higher than its stand-alone credit profile.

The negative outlook reflects our view that an uncertain business and operating environment continues to affect electric utility companies in Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) as the nation struggles to map its future energy strategy amid an ongoing nuclear disaster. In Standard & Poor's opinion, Chubu Electric will continue to grapple with many pressing problems over the next year.

We may lower the ratings on Chubu Electric again if its key financial metrics remain weak at a point where we believe its EBITDA margin would be well below 10%, or if we think its FFO to total debt would be well below 10%, for more than two years. This may happen if the restart of the Hamaoka reactors is further delayed to after April 2014 and if the company does not take measures to mitigate a decline in profits and cash flow.

We may revise the outlook back to stable if Chubu Electric's financial performance becomes materially better than we expected. However, any upward pressure on the rating is limited at this stage. Key ratings factors include the timing of as restart of the idle Hamaoka nuclear reactors, any company policy shift to raise electricity rates, and the ongoing government review of the existing favorable regulatory framework and new energy policy.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008